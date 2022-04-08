Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Her ‘Passion’ For Summoning Ghosts — And Shares Her Guide On How To Do It

Vanessa Hudgens has recently stated that she has a special ability. It seems the 'High School Musical' star can do more than act and sing.

She revealed on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' that she can summon ghosts. While it was a shock to Clarkson and the many people watching the show, it wasn’t a surprise to Hudgens.

Hudgens revealed that she has had this ability since childhood and has had numerous strange events throughout her life.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was, like, you know those ducks that you pull? It’s a toy,” she said.

“There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me. And I was like…interesting.”

She also mentioned that she had ignored it for a while, however, she has recently learned to accept her ability.

Now, she's even offered some practical advice on how we too can speak to dead people!

How to summon ghosts, according to Vanessa Hudgens.

The actress spoke to Clarkson about how she recently conducted her first paranormal investigation with the proper equipment along with her friend, Gigi.

These were the steps they followed.

1. Get a ‘spirit box’.

Hudgens mentioned that there is a lot of equipment when it comes to summoning ghosts, however, her favorite one is a ‘spirit box’.

She said, “It basically scans radio frequencies really quickly…Something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

2. Go to a cemetery in a rural place.

She further advised it is better to go to a rural place so the ‘spirit box’ doesn’t pick up many stations.

She went to a cemetery during the night with her friend and was ready with her equipment.

3. Communicate with the ghost.

She chose a tombstone of a ghost that she knew was playful. She turned on her ‘spirit box’ and attempted to talk to the ghost.

“‘Hi Sam, I’m Vanessa, this is Gigi'…I’m not very good at this. 'You’re Sam',” she said.

“And then Gigi goes, ‘Sam, can you tell us our names?'”

Hudgens then mentioned that the ghost talked back to her and mentioned her name.

4. Tell the ghost to stay.

Hudgens said that after summoning and talking to the ghost, you have to tell them to stay. This is so they don’t follow you or come after you.

Vanessa Hudgens has spoken about another experience with a ghost previously.

This hasn’t been the first time Hudgens has spoken about her special ability. She opened up about another experience she had with a ghost back in 2011.

She had been in North Carolina for filming her movie, ‘Journey 2: The Mysterious Island’ and came in contact with a ghost.

She explained, “North Wilmington is one of the oldest, most haunted places in North America.”

She said that she heard footsteps in the house and was trying to catch up to them. She said, “I was chasing around my ghost for like 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left.”

That experience frightened her, however, she tried to understand the ghost and find out its intention.

“I feel like she might have lost a husband at war and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her,” she said.

“It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell.”

