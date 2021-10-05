How Kesha And Demi Lovato Claim You Can Summon Aliens Through Meditation — A Step-By-Step Guide

Demi Lovato has been making headlines recently for their contact with the other side.

From singing with aliens to claiming to have been summoned by them, Lovato has done it all. And thanks to an interview they did last year, so can you!

Demi Lovato revealed how to summon aliens on Kesha's podcast.

Lovato featured on Kesha's podcast, "Kesha and The Creepies," in December 2020, and talked all about aliens, methods for furthering psychic abilities, astral projection, and evolution through self-discovery.

"I've always been a believer. When I was young, I was very interested in the planets, and for Christmas one year I asked for a telescope... I've always been fascinated," said Lovato on the podcast.

Lovato says that they've really dived into research about aliens within the past year, and after watching Steven Greer's documentary "Close Encounters of the Fifth Kind," Lovato was interested in actually making contact with aliens.

After communicating with aliens on their own, they decided to take the next step and travel with the alien professional Steven Greer and his CE5 team in October of 2020 to go communicate with aliens.

On their birthday, Lovato and a group of her best friends rented a house in Palm Springs, California, and went out into the desert on the night of her birthday as she wanted to try a group meditation and make contact.

How to summon aliens according to Demi Lovato.

In the podcast, Lovato mentions the app she used to communicate with aliens, which is called the "CE5 Contact app" ($9.99 in the App Store), which supposedly helps users make “peaceful contact with extraterrestrial civilizations as well as locating others in your area who are interested in making contact.”

These were the steps they followed.

1. Download the app CE5.

Apparently, the first step in contacting aliens is to download Steven Greer's CE5 app which is essential in contacting aliens. His app has these certain tones you have to play in order to contact the aliens after following the next steps.

2. Meditate.

Lovato and her friends meditated for 30-45 minutes together and then laid out under the stars staring up at the sky.

3. Play summoning tones.

Lovato said after they and their friends meditated, they played the tones from the CE5 app and then saw a bright light.

4. Begin the visualization process.

Lovato said in order to see the aliens, you have to do follow a visualization process in order to try and direct the E.T.s where you are.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

"You visualize the Milkyway, then you visualize our sun to our solar system then our planet then the continent, then the country, then the state then the city."

Basically, you're putting a signal out there in case they're passing by.

5. Wait for things to E.T.s up.

"We saw this bright light... we were all laying down on the ground so it was just in the center of the sky," said Lovato.

They said it was a big bright light that was moving in all sorts of directions giving her friends and her the idea that it couldn't be a plane.

Lovato mentioned as well that the more you meditate the easier it will be if you want to contact aliens. She also recommends downloading the app Gaia to read all about spiritual content and dive into your spiritual self.

After hearing about Lovatos experience Kesha was amazed and said that her new hobby would be summoning aliens, "I'm like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It's my new hobby because of Demi Lovato."

Megan Hatch is a writer at YourTango who covers news & entertainment, love & relationships, and internet culture. Follow her on Twitter and Instagram.