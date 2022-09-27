Fans Compare HBO's 'The Last Of Us' Trailer To Scenes From The Hit Video Game

After months of glimpses of the set in photos and a small snippet earlier this year, HBO has finally released the official teaser trailer for the anticipated series "The Last of Us."

The series is based on the beloved video game series of the same name.

"The Last of Us" follows characters, Joel and Ellie, as they navigate a post-apocalyptic America in which a fungal-like infection has wiped out most of the population.

The video game went on to receive multiple awards for its storytelling, music, and motion capture actors and actresses.

The second game, The Last of Us 2 — which was released in June of 2020 — also went on to receive its fair share of awards.

So, how does 'The Last Of Us' series compare to the video games?

Since the release of the trailer, the reception has been positive with a lot of fans taking to Twitter to compare pivotal scenes in the video game to what we’ve seen so far in the trailer.

ELLIE AND JOEL HBO'S THE LAST OF US / THE LAST OF US PART 1. pic.twitter.com/rOMDr0b7kc — Julien(@MajorDcps) September 26, 2022

While many fans appear excited by the shot-for-shot comparison, the question remains— will the series be a straightforward recreation of the game?

Pedro Pascal, best known for his role in "The Mandalorian," who has been cast as Joel for the series, offered an answer when speaking with GQ.

“There’s a very, very creative way of honoring what’s important and also preserving what is iconic to the experience of the video game, and also things that you wouldn’t necessarily expect," Pascal said.

"It really is made for the people that love it. And there's some very intense storytelling for people who might be less familiar."

Bella Ramsey, known for her role in "Game of Thrones," has been cast as Ellie, spoke recently to Hey U Guys on the adaptation as well.

“Fans can expect similar themes to the game and like it will feel very familiar but with… a whole new breath of fresh air. You’re going to love it,” she said.

Many original creators returned to help with the show.

Fans of the show were relieved to hear that the game co-creator Neil Druckmann fronted the project and many familiar faces from the series returned for the live-action version.

Merle Dandridge, who voiced and played Firefly rebel leader Marlene, will be reprising her role for the live series.

Druckmann also announced at Summer Game Fest 2022 that the original actors for Joel and Ellie, Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, would be making appearances on the series as a nod to the original game that started it all.

The show’s music will also be composed by returning game composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

There seems to be a lot of love put into this series and it seems both new and old fans alike will find something to love.

The show is slated to be released early 2023.

