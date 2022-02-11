John Mayer Has A Heartfelt Plan To Pay Tribute To Long-Time Friend Bob Saget

John Mayer has recently announced his plans to honor his late-friend Bob Saget through a new song.

Ahead of his first official show since the start of the pandemic for SiriusXM and Pandora Small Stage Series Show, Mayer, 44, sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen to share details on the friendship he'd cultivated with the late comedian.

"I have this song that's my friend, sort of my little collection plate for ideas or thoughts I have about Bob," Mayer said. "I put it in the plate and keep working on the song. I work on it when I'm in the car and driving. I know how the song goes. This song that I have is very much this connected tissue I have to him, and I just keep working on it."

Saget, who had only been 65-years-old at the time, was found dead on Jaunary 9 in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

Saget's family recently confirmed that the 'Full House' star's cause of death was due to head trauma.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family revealed. "They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Mayer, who had organized and footed the bill for a private plane to fly Saget's body back to California from Florida and had been a pallbearer at Saget's funeral, shared that he's been processing his grief through music.

"You just discover what is more to be loved in this lifetime and that was Bob's whole thing," Mayer said. "Bob knew how much I loved him mostly because I said, 'I love you too.' And he engendered that relationship with us. I would not have said it to him as much if he had not said it to me first repeatedly."

The unlikely friendship seems to have ran deep for both but many were surprised to know that these two were even close.

How did Bob Saget and John Mayer become friends?

Saget and Mayer first met in 2006 after Saget revealed he'd been a fan of Mayer's music, asking the 'New Light' singer to perform for his scleroderma benefit, according to a 2019 interview on the podcast 'Chicks in the Office.'

Mayer had been on tour at the time, and instead sent a video of him performing one of Saget's favorite songs. When Mayer returned to Los Angeles, the singer attempted stand-up comedy, joining Saget on stage at the Laugh Factory, cementing their friendship.

“He’s such a great guy,” Saget said. “He’s such a good friend. He’s just one of my dearest friends. I’m very lucky.”

Saget even traveled with Mayer to Brazil in 2017 to celebrate the singer's 40th birthday, along with a harem of Mayer's other celebrity friends, and Mayer sang at Saget's wedding to Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

John Mayer has been keeping Bob Saget's memory alive.

Following Saget's death, Mayer announced a way for fans to donate to the Scleroderma Research Foundation, an organization that Saget was passionate about following the death of his sister Gay Saget, who died of the disease.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Hey You! Want more of YourTango's best articles, seriously addictive horoscopes and top expert advice? Sign up to get our free daily newsletter!

“Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart,” Mayer wrote on Instagram. “That’s why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive.”

Mayer, along with comedian Jeff Ross, had even went to pick up the late actor's car from the Los Angeles International Airport, who had parked it there before going to Florida.

Mayer and Ross had went live on Instagram while picking up Saget's car, reminiscing on shared memories of their friend through tears and laughter.

“I have to say, we are just a couple of stars in the galaxy of Bob Saget’s loved ones,” Mayer said in the video.

“Everybody has a spiritual connection with Bob. He made me laugh. He made me feel like I belong … Bob never asked anything of anyone."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.