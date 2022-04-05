Man Claims Heath Ledger Is Alive & Living In Tony Kanal’s Home After Trespassing On 'No Doubt' Bassist's Property

Home is supposed to be the place for someone and their family to feel safe and relaxed. It’s meant to be the center of our worlds, a place separated from the rest of the places, free of most stress and other people.

Well, in the case of bassist Tony Kanal, home has become a place where a stalker might just show up accusing him of housing a slumbering Heath Ledger wielding a stick and a knife, jumping gates, and demanding to be let into the garage.

Is Heath Ledger alive and living in Tony Kanal's house?

Most likely no.

Kanal got a restraining order against a trespassing man who thinks he is imprisoning an alive but slumbering Ledger.

Yes, Heath Ledger of Dark Knight fame, who died in 2008 at the age of 28 in New York City of an overdose.

According to Kanal and his family, a man named George Leonardopoulos has been showing up unannounced at their home and asking to be let in.

According to Leonardopoulos, the home was once owned by the late actor, Ledger. He also believes that he lived there with the "Brokeback Mountain" star for a time.

This seems to be the connection between Kanal and Ledger who, otherwise, have seemingly nothing to do with each other.

Heath Ledger did once live in the property — but sold it long ago.

To be clear, the only thing that Ledger ever had to do with either the house or Kanal is that he seemed to own the house until he sold it to Kanal in 2005, three years before the actor’s death.

Kanal and his family have been harassed by Leonardopoulos for months over supposedly harboring a living Ledger in their garage.

Leonardopoulos has, allegedly, jumped their gate in addition to his unwelcome visits and has been seen carrying a large stick and knife. Kanal and his family have called the police on the man in the past and are now asking the court for a more proactive solution.

Leonardopoulos has claimed that the long-dead actor was alive and in Kanal’s garage and that he had to get into it to “wake” him.

The trespassing man has buzzed the family before and made threats against them.

In addition to jumping gates and wielding weapons, Leonardopoulos has also made threats against the family, saying if “you know what's good for you, you would let me in.”

All of this has led a court to decide that Leonardopoulos would not be allowed within 100 yards of the family or their property until the judge makes a ruling.

In the interest of protecting Kanal’s family, including his 11-year-old and 8-year-old children, hopefully, the court’s ruling will prevent anymore strange incursions onto their property.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.