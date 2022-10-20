Fans Think Former Try Guy Ned Fulmer Was Caught Having Intercourse In His Car In Public Based On Nextdoor Post

As The Try Guys recover from Ned Fulmer's cheating scandal, fans of the YouTubers are unearthing more rumors about the former member.

Fulmer has been radio silent after he was let go from the group after getting caught cheating on his wife, Ariel, with the group's associate producer.

Fulmer and his wife put on a united front with joint statements and even confirmed that they were working on repairing their relationship in a paparazzi video.

However, fans are still unpacking what has been going on in Fulmer's private life for the past year — including one confusing rumor.

Ned Fulmer's car was implicated in a post accusing people of having sex in public.

In May 2022, a Twitter user tweeted a screenshot of a post originally shared on Nextdoor, an app where people share tips about goings on in local neighborhoods.

In the screenshot, a photo of a car’s license plate was accompanied by a caption that read, “People having sex in car at 5:45 while kids and families are walking around.”

“Every once in a while @Nextdoor overdelivers when I need it most,” the post read.

Once seeing the post, people started to notice the car shared an eerie similarity to Fulmer’s car.

Screenshot of Ariel and Ned driving away from talking to paparazzi. Same license plate pic.twitter.com/NuOQM1GOSh — Lynn Adam (@LynnAda97242452) October 19, 2022

“Screenshot of Ariel and Ned driving away from talking to paparazzi. Same license plate,” the reply read.

Indeed, not too long ago when spotted by the paparazzi the couple’s car does share a striking resemblance to the car pictured in the Nextdoor tweet.

If the post was shared to the app in May, it's possible Fulmer's affair with Alexandria Herring was still ongoing.

A timeline of the cheating scandal shows that the two were spotted together in May and Fulmer's fellow Try Guys confirmed that they were not aware of the relationship until Labor Day weekend.

For now, it appears Fulmer and his wife are still together — as he confirmed in a statement when the scandal broke.

"Family should have always been my priority but I lost focus and had a consensual workplace relationship,” he wrote. “I’m sorry for any pain that my actions may have caused to the guys and the fans but most of all to Ariel."

"The only thing that matters right now is my marriage and my children, and that’s where I am going to focus my attention.”

