Everyone has their comfort Christmas movie they watch without fail during this festive month. Whether it's something cozy that you can curl up with on the couch or just a nostalgic film that was part of your childhood, and now, as an adult, you have to revisit it every single year. We all have favorite Christmas movies, but across generations, there might be a film that matches each cohort's overall vibe.

Advertisement

A content creator and comedian named Judson Veach humorously assigned each generation a Christmas movie that matches their personality traits. And honestly, the comparisons might be hard to argue with.

If every generation were a Christmas movie, here's what each would be:

1. Boomers — 'A Christmas Carol'

Veach explained in his TikTok video that boomers would most likely be "A Christmas Carol," not just because they tend to watch this movie, but purely for the fact that they seem to relate to Ebenezer Scrooge. He joked that boomers might find that Scrooge makes some good points throughout the movie, agreeing with his sentiment that no one wants to work anymore and that they refuse to acknowledge pronouns, which Veach brought up by bringing up the character Tiny Tim.

Advertisement

However, he emphasized that boomers are only really the first half of the movie. The whole grumpy, bah-humbug attitude is typical of a boomer. Just like the movie, boomers tend to be familiar and never like to veer from their own routine or the status quo.

2. Gen X — 'Die Hard'

"Everyone's like, 'Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? Is Gen X even a generation?" Veach questioned. "Because they're both like, 'Look, I guess technically you count. But no one's thrilled about it.'"

Advertisement

Considering Gen X is usually described as the "forgotten middle child" among the generations, pairing them with "Die Hard" makes sense. The movie is always heavily debated in the Christmas lineup, with many people arguing that it's not a holiday flick, while others would vehemently disagree. Gen X is used to being overlooked, so the fact that their Christmas movie is the one people tend to argue about the most year after year feels oddly fitting for their personality.

3. Millennials — 'Home Alone'

ZikG | Shutterstock

Advertisement

"That generation's two biggest fears... never owning a home and being alone the whole time," Veach continued. "And it's also the perfect movie for millennial women because Macaulay Culkin spends most of his time just trying to keep creepy men away from him!"

Honestly, it's hard to deny that the "Home Alone" vibes don't completely match up with millennials. While it may have been a joke, millennials really are worried about being able to afford their own home one day. According to a survey of over 1,000 people worldwide conducted by financial company IPX 1031, 62% of millennials are unable to buy a home. Given the housing market, 1 in 4 respondents no longer believe homeownership is a good long-term investment, and 1 in 3 don’t believe it should still be part of the American dream.

5. Gen Z — 'Elf'

Veach pointed out that Gen Zers tend to find Will Ferrell's character in the movie to be pretty normal, considering they're the generation that doesn’t quite understand normal social interactions. From the "Gen Z stare" to how most Gen Z adults are scared of face-to-face interactions and making phone calls, Buddy the Elf's quirks and chaotic energy might actually feel relatable.

Advertisement

He's awkward and always overstimulated, but that might just be a normal day in the life for Gen Z. However, despite the constant challenges that Buddy the Elf goes through, he still perseveres, just like Gen Z. In the face of adversity, they remain optimistic about things changing for the better. And they will never stop fighting for that change either.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.