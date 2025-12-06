The Art Of The Christmas Movie: The Holidays Don’t Start Until These 7 Movies Come On

There's something magical about the moment a Christmas movie flickers onto the screen, like an invisible switch flips, and suddenly the world feels cozier. It doesn't matter how old you are or how many times you've seen it; the right holiday movie hits with you with that same delightful mix of nostalgia and excitement every single year.

And let's be honest: for many of us, the holidays don't officially begin until certain movies make their annual appearance. These are the classics that signal it's time to snuggle up and let the holiday season work its magic.

The holidays don’t start until these 7 Christmas movies come on:

1. White Christmas (1954)

the holiday movie white christmas Robins Theatre

If you’re tired of the typical cheesy holiday movies, this classic 1950s musical is a must-watch. A performing duo has its eyes set on a pair of talented sisters.  The men end up in Vermont, following the girls in hopes of marrying them and enjoying the snow. Both tasks prove to be more difficult than expected due to miscommunication, especially when an old army pal is in need of help.

2. Elf (2003)

the movie elf that comes on when the holidays start PJ McDonnell / Shutterstock

Who doesn’t love Will Ferrell as Buddy the Elf? Elf is surely going to make you and your significant other burst out in laughter. Between Buddy, being a 6-foot-tall grown man in bright yellow tights, to his overwhelming love for Christmas, it’s no surprise he’s viewed as a weirdo. When Buddy finds out he’s a human, he goes to New York to find his Scrooge-like father. Buddy didn’t hold grudges against his father for not being in his life for thirty years. He even tried to be normal, like his father wanted.  His dad even started compromising, too. 

3. Let It Snow (2019)

holiday movie let it snow Netflix

If you or your partner can’t keep up with all the couples from Love Actually, try Netflix’s take on the film. We may be all experiencing the holidays together, but we’re experiencing them completely differently. Based on the bestselling YA novel by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, Let It Snow follows a group of high school seniors in a small Midwestern town when a once-in-a-century snowstorm hits on Christmas Eve. The film weaves together multiple storylines, including a chance encounter with a stranded pop star, a best-friends-to-maybe-more situation, and a will-they-won't-they over hashbrowns at the local Waffle Town.

4. Holiday Engagement (2011)

holiday movie holiday engagement TV Insider

Nothing is worse than getting dumped around the holidays, especially when your family thinks you are engaged. Your too-good-to-be-true lawyer fiancé dumps you, and the only logical choice is to hire an actor to play him. As Hillary spends more time with the actor David, she begins to fall in love and realizes that Jason was never truly the one for her. Jason just lived up to her mother’s expectations. Hilary decides to go after the man who supports and loves her instead. David and Hillary’s fake engagement turns into a real wedding.

5. A Christmas Prince Series (2017, 2018, & 2019)

holiday movie christmas prince TV Insider

You can’t forget to watch a traditional cliché holiday movie. Imagine finally getting a chance to get a big break in your career, and it leads you to find your prince charming in another country.  In true movie fashion, Amber is not arrested for stalking the prince in the pursuit of trying to write a story on him. Instead, Prince Richard ends up falling madly with her and proposes.  From then on, a New York Journalist is now the Queen of Aldovia. We get to see how she juggles being a feminist, queen, and mother throughout the series.

6. Home Alone 1 & 2 (1990 & 1992)

the holiday movie home alone Ksenia Shestakova / Shutterstock

Are you ready for endless laughs? I don’t know how hard it is to raise five kids, but couples are sure to keep an eye on their little ones.  You wouldn't want to leave them home alone. The McCallister family always seems to leave Kevin behind. Kevin is far from being a dumb kid; he’s actually quite cunning.  He uses the most expected things, ranging from toys to the TV, to deceive the bad guys trying to rob his family. Who needs a home security system when you have Kevin McCallister to save the day?

7. The Grinch (2018)

the holiday movie the grinch Illumination Entertainment

Make room for the new animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas. Mr. Grinch is known for being mean, but in this portrayal, he is tech-savvy and way more sentimental. Mr.Grinch actually has a heart! He values the family dynamic, and his loneliness is what stems his hatred for Christmas. In the end, Mr.Grinch gives a sentimental speech on how thankful he is for the Whos’ acceptance of him.

