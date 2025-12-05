The Wildly Popular Christmas Song Your Dog Absolutely Hates, According To Science

While you’re playing your favorite Christmas tunes around the house this year, you probably don’t think it’s affecting anyone other than you. (Unless, of course, your partner is seriously tired of hearing Mariah Carey.) But if you’ve ever noticed your dog acting a bit strange while you’re getting in the festive spirit, there’s a reason for that. It turns out that there's one Christmas song that really stresses dogs out.

According to Pandora’s CloudCover Music, the average Christmas music fan listens to 65 hours and 42 minutes of holiday tunes each year. During those nearly 66 hours, any pets in the vicinity also hear the music you’re listening to. And, just like you might be annoyed with hearing “Mistletoe” again, there’s also a song that your dog hates.

Science says your dog is not a big fan of 'Last Christmas' by Wham!

Unfortunately for all of the people who love Christmas music and dogs out there, ticket platform Fanatix analyzed 90 Christmas songs and found that the one with the highest beats per minute, or BPM, was “Last Christmas” by Wham! It comes in at 206 BPM, meaning that it is the exact opposite of calming for pooches. While you may enjoy jamming to Wham!, your dog does not.

Fanatix

If you’re wondering why your dog would be bothered by such a Christmas classic, there’s an interesting scientific explanation. BBC contributor Ally Hirschlag wrote about the therapeutic benefits of music for dogs. “Slow tempo (50 [to] 60 beats per minute or less), simple compositions with low or no percussive elements are best,” she said. “That combination has been shown to reduce cortisol levels (the hormone that indicates a stress response) in dogs.”

There are some Christmas songs that are better for your dog.

Other songs that were found to be similarly stressful included “Merry Christmas Everyone” by Shakin’ Stevens, “Mele Kalikimaka (Merry Christmas)” by The Andrews Sisters, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of The Year” by Andy Williams, and “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande.

On the flip side, Fanatix also found that some songs were more tolerable for dogs because of their slower tempo and lower BPM. While none fell in the perfect 50 to 60 BPM range, a few came close.

Your pup is better off listening to “Carol of the Bells” by John Williams, “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee, “Do You Hear What I Hear?” by Bing Crosby, “The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas To You)” by Nat King Cole, and “Christmas Time Is Here” by Vince Guaraldi.

Anxiety in dogs should be taken seriously and not just brushed off.

While there’s a time and place for every holiday hit, the ones that are less stressful for dogs are admittedly a bit of a snooze fest. But, while you might think it’s not a huge deal if your dog feels a little on edge because of a short song, you might want to think again. Consider how you would feel if someone kept playing a song that made you incredibly anxious.

Karola G | Pexels

Writing for the American Kennel Club, Stephanie Gibeault, MSc, CPDT, said, “Dogs share many of the same emotions as people, including feeling anxious. And if you’ve ever had a case of nerves, you’ll understand that dog anxiety is extremely difficult for your pet. It can overwhelm them, shut them down, and make it impossible for them to learn or respond to cues.”

Gibeault recommended pet owners work to identify their pup’s anxiety triggers and then provide them with the most calming environment possible. In other words, you can’t really compromise on playing songs like “Last Christmas” around them. If they’re not in the room or you're wearing headphones, go for it. But, otherwise, be mindful of your furry friend’s needs, which are just as important as your own.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.