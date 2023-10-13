A Christian Group Is Promoting An Alternative To Halloween — 'JesusWeen' Where People Wear White & Pass Out Bibles

It's not uncommon for some religions to avoid celebrating Halloween, but one Christian group has taken it a step further and decided to create a brand new holiday instead! Coined "JesusWeen," they don white outfits instead of costumes and pass out bibles instead of candy.

TikToker Jordan the Grey Witch brought the new version of Halloween to light after sharing the tale of a Canadian Evangelical Christian group that decided trick-or-treating was "ungodly" and rife with "evil characters."

A Christian group in Texas created 'Jesusween' as an alternative to celebrating Halloween.

Believing that Halloween does not "align with Christianity," the pastor and founder of "JesusWeen," Paul Ade, promotes celebrating the fall festivities with more ministry-based fun. In addition to their white garments and bibles, participants are encouraged to spread the message of Jesus door to door instead of trick-or-treating.

Jordan the Grey Witch was quick to point out the hypocrisy of "JesusWeen." She argued, "They're hijacking Halloween to make it about them, even though they don't celebrate it. But the LGBTQ are the ones shoving their beliefs down everyone's throats."

More than any other Protestant sects of Christianity, Evangelicals are open about their conservative stance on many social issues, notably abortion and LGBTQ+ rights, believing that religion, specifically their doctrine, should influence political and legislative decisions. So, yeah. Jordan makes a good point.

Why is Halloween frowned upon by Evangelicals?

The origins of Halloween are debatable. It has its roots in an ancient Celtic festival called "Samhain." The pagan religious celebration was meant to usher in the fall harvest, and was often celebrated with bonfires and alters filled with fall-harvested fruits, like apples and pumpkins. Not much different than many of our current fall festivals. Even costumes can be traced back to the Celtic tradition as a way to keep ghosts and evil spirits at bay that were thought to roam during the transition of seasons.

But the intersection of Halloween and Christianity can also be traced back to the Middle Ages. Trick-or-treating may have been part of a Christian tradition from medieval times; the poor showed up on the doorsteps of the rich the day before All Saints' Day — a day known as Hallowtide. The trick-or-treaters offered prayer in exchange for food and drink.

Religions are mixed on whether they embrace Halloween or shun it altogether.

I went to a Baptist church as a child, and every year, we dressed up for Halloween and collected candy, bobbed for apples, and even made our way through a "haunted house" constructed especially for the holiday. It was viewed as harmless fun for kids and a way to provide them with a safe environment to celebrate at the height of the candy tampering hype.

Still, some religious institutions see Halloween as a pagan holiday promoting the celebration and glorification of evil spirits. They try their best to guard their children from the demonic spirits they believe are more prevalent than usual on that day. Other churches call it a "Fall Festival" and invite the entire family for a night of connection and community.

Whether you choose to celebrate Halloween or not, it's your choice. You have the autonomy and insight to decide what is best for you. One thing that we can do collectively, however, is not be bothered by the fun others are having on Halloween — even if it's not your cup of tea. Instead of being grumpy or judgmental, simply turn your porch light off.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington. She covers lifestyle, relationships, and human-interest stories that readers can relate to and that bring social issues to the forefront for discussion.