Man Shares The Email He Sent His Boss To Get Off Work For The 'Vanderpump Rules' Finale

A man on TikTok shared his approach to taking time off for a moment that will go down in pop culture history — the unearthing of Scandoval on "Vanderpump Rules."

Ahead of the May 17 finale episode, Billy Sarris sent an all-important email that could be used as a template for anyone gearing up for an event that can only be described as reality TV's Super Bowl — the upcoming "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 reunion episodes.

The first episode of the three-part reunion is set to air on May 24 and, after an explosive season finale revolving around Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss’ months-long affair, fans are understandably moving plans to free themselves up to watch the cast reunite.

So, if you're scheduled to work on the big day, don't fret — Billy Sarris has you covered.

One 'Vanderpump Rules' superfan shared his tactic to get off work to watch the show’s finale.

Sarris shared a hypothetical email to his boss to get off work for the "Vanderpump Rules" finale. “Sorry Boss,” the email started. “I can’t come into work today. My good friend Ariana has gone through a lot this year and I just need to be there and support her today.”

Sarris is, of course, referring to Ariana Madix whose nine-year relationship with Sandoval unraveled before our eyes after she discovered evidence that he was cheating on her with their close friend, Leviss, in March — though footage of the fallout is only emerging on the show now.

Sarris apologized for any inconvenience caused by his absence from work, ending his request with the statement, “Between you and I, SANDOVAL’S A LIAR.”

Sarris filmed himself watching "Vanderpump Rules" and reacting to various scenes. “It’s here, it’s finally f—g here,” he exclaimed, holding his hand to his mouth in shocked delight.

He kept the camera focused on his face and made running commentary on the show. When Sandoval’s voice is heard offscreen, admitting to his affair with Leviss, Sarris calls him “a f—g dog.”

'I can’t deal with this, I just got goosebumps,' Sarris said as the Vanderpump Rules credits flashed across his TV.

Sarris also filmed his own recap of the "Vanderpump Rules" finale, in which he dragged Sandoval for crying “crocodile tears” after admitting his affair to fellow castmate Tom Schwartz. “Would you get a load of that,” Sarris exclaimed. “Thank god this dog never pursued his acting career.”

Sarris is clearly on the side of Madix but Sandoval wasn’t the only VPR star that Sarris had an opinion on.

“And like, would Schwartz f—g clean his apartment? You live like a grub,” Sarris said when the inside of Schwartz’s home was shown on screen. “Clean your apartment, you’re a 40-year-old man. I’m sick of these dogs.”

Sarris will likely be glued to his TV for the "Vanderpump Rules" reunion which is expected to include more bombshell revelations. An inside source told Us Weekly that during the filming of the reunion, “The cast was out of control.”

“James [Kennedy] took on Tom Sandoval while Lala [Kent] took on Raquel Leviss and they both just lit them on fire and burned them alive with their shade. Lala and James literally screamed at Raquel and Tom for hours.”

Andy Cohen, who hosted the reunion, explained that he completed “separate one-on-ones with Tom, Ariana and Raquel so that I could get all of their stories just in conversation with me,” on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy. Cohen hinted at the drama at hand, stating, “If you are looking to hear their story, you will. If you are looking for them to be confronted to their faces about what they've done— in what I would say [in] an aggressive manner, confrontational manner—you will get it.”

Some VPR fans believe that Bravo staged the Scandoval to boost their ratings, but one thing is certain— those fans won’t want to miss what could go down at the reunion.

