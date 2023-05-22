Tom Sandoval Allegedly Has A New Girlfriend & Fans Have Found Out Who She Is

The mystery blonde that has been seen with Tom Sandoval in Austin, Texas has been identified by eagle-eyed fans.

Sandoval has been hanging out with a rumored new girlfriend amid the fallout from his affair with Raquel Leviss while still in a relationship with his partner of nine years, Ariana Madix.

Well, it appears the “Vanderpump Rules” star is on to the next one as he has been seen getting close to a new woman.

Who is Tom Sandoval’s new girlfriend?

Sandoval was seen with a woman fans have identified as Karlee Hale. The 40-year-old bar owner was first spotted on a dinner date at the Austin Proper Hotel in Austin, Texas by a fan who shared the sighting on TikTok.

Sarah Koefed claimed she found the mystery blonde’s Instagram after seeing her and her Pomeranian dog dining with Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval is allegedly dating Karlee Hale, an Austin-based influencer.

Sandoval and Hale were seen hanging out multiple times in Austin during mid-May, including a shopping trip and at a gym. A source who allegedly spoke to Sandoval at the gym claimed the star told him he was in Austin to visit a girl he is dating.

Hale appears to have deleted or gone private on her social media accounts and Sandoval does not appear to be following anyone with her name.

But fans have been flocking to social media to find information, including commenting some harsh messages on an Austin hairdresser’s video of a client suspected to be Hale.

Friendly reminder: if this woman is dating Sandoval, she’s not responsible for his affair and doesn’t deserve any backlash.

Tom Sandoval was first seen with the mystery blonde in Texas hours before news of his split from Raquel Leviss.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was reported to have split from Leviss, 28, last week after their months-long affair broke in March. However, a source told People that the two, “never put a label on their relationship to begin with."

"After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that's where things still are," the source claimed.

Leviss is reported to be in a mental health facility seeking treatment after catching intense backlash when the affair became public.

Meanwhile, Madix, 37, appears to be moving on after going public with her new boyfriend, fitness influencer Daniel Wai, in April.

