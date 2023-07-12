Elon Musk's 75-Year-Old Mom Says She Has To Sleep On Mattresses Or Blankets On The Floor When She Visits Her Son

In what seems to be a misguided attempt to make the world’s wealthiest man seem relatable, Elon Musk’s mother, Maye Musk, has revealed the way she’s treated by her son when she visits his home in Boca Chica, Texas, where SpaceX is headquartered.

Elon Musk’s 75-year-old mom says when she visits her son, she sleeps on mattresses or blankets on the floor.

Maye took to her son’s social media site to tweet about the accommodations Elon provides her. She announced that she has “many memories of sleeping on mattresses or blankets on the floor, on couches, or a bed in the garage.”

Maye claimed that she’s not the only one to sleep in uncomfortable locations when visiting Elon — her other millionaire children, Kimbal Musk and Tosca Musk, have done the same, according to her account.

Not wrong at all! Many memories of sleeping on mattresses or blankets on the floor, on couches, or a bed in the garage. This happens to @kimbal @ToscaMusk and me. We adapt. It’s still better than sleeping on the ground in the Kalahari Desert with lions or hyenas nearby, which I… https://t.co/qJaSzrFyHT — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) April 11, 2023

“We adapt,” Maye explained. “It’s still better than sleeping on the ground in the Kalahari Desert with lions or hyenas nearby, which I did as a child.”

Maye’s flex about sleeping in the Kalahari Desert is fairly misleading, as she didn’t do so out of necessity or poverty, but rather because she traveled extensively with her parents for over a decade while they searched for the Lost City of Kalahari.

Maye Musk comes from a background of exceptional privilege, as she was born into a wealthy and influential family who left Canada for South Africa in 1950, at the very start of apartheid.

While Maye's marriage to Errol Musk, a man Elon called "evil," dissolved after 9 years, it’s clear that she and her three children directly benefited from his wealth and status.

As the world’s richest person, one would think Elon Musk would provide better sleeping arrangements for his family.

According to an article from Fortune Magazine, Elon’s high net worth has continued to sky rocket, as he “gained more than $55.3 billion this year, largely due to Tesla.”

Elon’s current net worth is reported at $192 billion. Maye's 2023 net worth is reported at $45 million, which begs the question of why she'd sleep anywhere but a bed.

It’s really anyone’s guess why Maye told the world about the subpar sleeping conditions she’s subject to while staying with Elon in his Texas home.

Maybe she thought it made the Musk family seem down-to-earth, as though they were just normal one percenters, sleeping in a pile of blankets on the floor, like a litter of puppies.

There’s much to be said about the ethics of amassing a fortune so huge that no human could possibly utilize it in a lifetime. Yet it’s something else entirely to build an empire while maintaining the public facade of not benefiting from the wealth you’ve acquired.

Apparently, if you’re part of the Musk family, being worth more money than any other person on this planet doesn’t translate into having basic human decency, or offering your aging mother a bed to sleep in.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.