The Duchess Of York Shares The Unique Way She Believes The Late Queen Elizabeth Still Talks To Her Nearly 3 Years After Her Passing

When someone passes away, it’s not just the people around them who grieve. The animals they loved can feel their loss, too. As it turns out, all pets are subject to this pain after a passing, including royal ones.

Take the late Queen Elizabeth's beloved Corgis. After the monarch's passing, her favorite companions and speculation about who would care for them were of utmost concern to everyone from royal watchers to high-ranking nobles themselves. The beloved pooches were ultimately left in the care of The Duchess of York, who believes that Queen Elizabeth still communicates with her almost three years after her death through the dogs she loved so much.

Queen Elizabeth’s beloved corgis now live with the Duke and Duchess of York.

When Queen Elizabeth passed away on September 8, 2022, citizens across the U.K. and admirers around the world were in mourning. As Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96, she was the only monarch that many people had ever known. Continuing on without her was difficult, but not just for the world at large.

Jonathan Mills | Shutterstock

When someone holds such a lofty position, it’s easy to forget that they are simply human, just like the rest of us, with people who love them. But, just like anyone else, Queen Elizabeth had a family that grieved her loss deeply. One of those family members was the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Sarah Ferguson married King Charles’ younger brother, Prince Andrew, in 1986. The couple took on the titles of the Duke and Duchess of York and were together until they separated in 1992. Their divorce was finalized in 1996. Despite the split, the pair have remained friends, and actually still live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor.

When Queen Elizabeth died, they became the adopted owners of her two corgis, Muick and Sandy. The Queen adored her dogs and was often seen with them. In fact, Birmingham Live reported that she owned over 30 corgis during her lifetime, many of which were descended from Susan, her 18th birthday present and original corgi.

The Duchess of York explained that she thinks Queen Elizabeth talks to her through her corgis.

Now that Muick and Sandy live at the Royal Lodge with the Duke and Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson has come to think that the late Queen is using the dogs to communicate with her. When speaking to the Creative Women Platform in London, she said, “I have her dogs, I have her corgis. Every morning they come in and go ‘woof woof’ and all that, and I’m sure it’s her talking to me. I’m sure it’s her, reminding me she’s still around.”

Nataliya Vaitkevich | Pexels

The duchess also shared how one of the corgis seriously mourned the loss of Queen Elizabeth. In 2023, she appeared on the British television show "Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly." She told host Graeme Hall that Muick seemed to struggle with the loss of the Queen for about a year.

It’s touching to know that, just as Queen Elizabeth’s loved ones surely still struggle to come to terms with her death, the dogs she loved so dearly do the same. They understand that she is gone, and it hurts them too. However, they are also able to act as a comfort for people like the Duchess, who continue to mourn the loss of the Queen and desire some connection with her.

It is completely normal for a dog to grieve the loss of its owner.

According to the American Kennel Club, even though dogs may not quite understand what’s happening when they lose an owner or another human they are close with, they still know that they’ve experienced a loss and that something is off.

Certified behaviorist and dog trainer Russell Hartstein noted, “When an owner passes away before her pet, it can be a confusing, sad, and difficult period, even if arrangements have been made for the animal to be taken care of by someone else.”

Just as the Duchess of York misses Queen Elizabeth, so too do her corgis. Hopefully, they can be a comfort to each other.

