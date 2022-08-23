'Stranger Things' Stars Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer Spark Split Rumors After He Is Spotted With Mystery Blonde Woman

'Stranger Things' stars Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer have sparked breakup rumors after Heaton was photographed seemingly getting cozy with a mystery blonde woman.

Heaton, 28, was spotted watching a Gorillaz performance at Luno presents All Points East in Victoria Park on August 19 with the mystery woman. The two were photographed as the unnamed woman had her arms wrapped around the actor.

please not natalia dyer and charlie heaton, PLEASE. pic.twitter.com/tO7pRiYHMZ — ivy (@noasdior) August 22, 2022

In one photo, the two seemed to share a kiss on, presumably, the cheek, as well as walking arm-in-arm together. Heaton and the mystery woman weren't at the festival alone and were joined by other friends, however, Dyer was missing.

Did Charlie Heaton and Natalia Dyer break up?

Despite the photographs leading some fans to believe that Heaton and Dyer have split, other fans pointed out that the mystery woman Heaton is embracing is just his close friend.

charlie heaton and natalia dyer ARE NOT broken up you guys!!! that girl is charlie’s close friend



and here is a picture of charlie and natalia at that girls wedding pic.twitter.com/LFZ5KsCdAp — steve harrington’s bastard nugget (@dyersfilms) August 22, 2022

The woman, whose name is reportedly Lauren, is also married, and both Dyer and Heaton had been in attendance at her wedding. The woman's husband had also been photographed at the festival, according to fans.

The couple were last spotted together on a shopping trip back in June and were promoting their show together as recently as May.

This isn't the first time that the couple has sparked breakup rumors.

Back in 2018, Dyer and Heaton, who started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of their Netflix show, were rumored to have split after they were spotted having a heated argument outside a Los Angeles restaurant, according to the Daily Mail.

In the video, Dyer can be seen trying to remain calm as she argued with Heaton, and at one point, Heaton can be seen trying to hold Dyer, but she soon abruptly pulls back.

A month before the video of their argument went viral, the two had been photographed walking the red carpet separately at Playfest in Los Angles, a move that many fans found concerning since Dyer and Heaton often walk red carpets together.

Before the most recent split rumors, Dyer spoke publicly about her relationship with her 'Stranger Things' costar with Cosmopolitan UK in May 2022.

“The weirdest thing about [our relationship] is other people’s perception and reaction to it. Everything else just feels very human. It’s an understanding that would be hard to replicate. It’s an indescribable thing,” Dyer revealed. “I’m always curious as to why it comes up. Why do people want to know about it?”

The actress continued, explaining that the public interest in her dating life has been hard to deal with over the years.

“Now that I’ve experienced the other side of it, it sounds so cliché but I’m just a person, too,” she said, and also noted that she understood the “natural instinct to want to know more about the people who are on your screens for hours.”

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.