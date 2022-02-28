‘Euphoria’ Star Javon Walton Says He Hopes To Return For Season 3 & Thinks There May Be A Twist For Ashtray

Warning! This article contains major spoilers for the season finale of ‘Euphoria’ season 2.

As fans of ‘Euphoria’ have been left on a cliffhanger after what happened to Fez and Ashtray in last night’s finale, Javon Walton is keeping hope alive that everything is not as devastating as it seems.

In the season finale we saw Fez and Ashtray’s drug dealing operation and Ashtray’s killing of their former dealer, Mouse, catch up with them as Mouse’s associate, Custer, appears to turn the brothers into the police.

When Custer comes to speak to the brothers about the murder, Fez and Faye realize Custer has set them up and is recording their conversation for the police.

Ashtray, however, acts rashly and ends up stabbing Custer, prompting a SWAT team to enter the apartment.

Does Ashtray die in ‘Euphoria’ season 2?

When we last see Ashtray, he is sitting on the floor of his bathroom, as a red dot of a sniper’s rifle appears on his forehead.

The camera cuts to Fez as he, presumably, watches his brother get shot.

Having holed himself up with guns and ammunition in order to fight off the police and avoid getting himself or Fez arrested, Ashtray meets a tragic end.

But the actor who plays him, Javon Walton, says he still has hope that his character’s story is not over.

Javon Walton hopes Ashtray returns for season 3 of ‘Euphoria.’

"Man, I just hope he's alive," Walton told ‘Esquire’ in an interview. "Because I'm sure he didn't just get shot one time by taking cover in the bathtub and getting shot through the wall."

"You know that Fez needs Ash, and Ash needs Fez. They both really rely on each other, so it's going to be really hard for both of them," Walton adds.

Walton speculated that Ashtray could be playing dead and may be on the run in season 3.

"With Fez in jail, I feel like he's going to get out no matter what," he says. "I don't know how, but I feel like he's definitely going to be able to get out somehow.”

Walton also revealed that the script originally had a storyline that involved Fezco dying.

But he believes the two characters cannot live without each other and may find their way back to one another.

“Ash is definitely going to find a way back to him because that's the person he cares about most to him. That's what I would want to happen, is for Ash and Fez to reunite. People love the Ash and Fez duo. The Fesh train!"

‘Euphoria’ season 3 is expected to air in 2024.

HBO has confirmed that the hit show is being renewed for another season.

But it doesn’t appear the show’s writer and creator Sam Levinson will be in a rush to pick up Ash’s storyline anytime soon and the season is expected to take another two years to make.

Fans are speculating that season 3 won’t be aired until 2024 since season 1 concluded on August 4, 2019, and the second season didn’t premiere until January 9, 2022.

Of course, this delay was partially induced by the pandemic. However, the series is known to take around seven months to film and the show’s lead, Zendaya, already has a packed schedule and is due to film two back-to-back movies this year.

