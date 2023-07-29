Woman Says Daycare Workers Are Going To Experience Child Milestones & Causes A Debate On Whether Or Not It's Okay To Tell Parents

Are some parents missing out on big moments when they send their child to daycare? Well, one daycare worker named Noemi revealed that, in her experience, staff are often the first witnesses of significant developmental milestones in a child's life.

Her story has sparked a conversation about the appropriateness of sharing such information with parents. Noemi, who has spent two years in the infant room of a daycare, posted her experiences on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok.

She said daycare workers are often going to experience child milestones first.

The subject of her video came in response to another TikTok from a mother who said, "Just an fyi if you see a baby take their very first steps and the mom isn't around... no you didn't."

Noemi replied, giving insight into her experience as a daycare worker.

"I worked at a daycare in the infant room for two years. And these kids are there all the time. They are there from 6 in the morning to 6:45 p.m.," she said. "They're going to experience first [milestones] at the daycare they're going to, especially if they're seeing their, like, little friends also walking, also eating."

She went on to share a personal anecdote about a mom who reacted poorly to missing her child's first steps.

"I told this mom that her baby took a couple [of] steps, and she was mad," she said. "She took her baby, went to the front, and told them, 'You need to train these girls better.' I'm sorry. Next time I see her stand up, I will make sure to push her over. Like, no, they're going to walk."

Though, Noemi questioned herself if she should have told the mom.

Some people felt that there should be better communication between parents and daycare workers. "Parents need to be upfront on what they want to know and also, how long their child will be at daycare. They have to prepare to miss some things," they wrote.

Many comments took aim at mothers who put their children in daycare, but some called them out since not everyone has the privilege of not having to work.

"There's so many comments bashing people for putting their kids in daycare. Please remember that staying home with your child is a luxury most can't," one person wrote.

So, with that, many parents end up missing developmental milestones in their child's life, as work and financial commitments demand their attention.

Amid the barrage of comments, there were also practical solutions offered.

One parent shared a unique practice at their child's daycare, which helps to address this issue. "My son's daycare tells you and then puts it in a little monthly newsletter when the kids have new skills," they shared.

This simple solution keeps parents informed about their child's development so they can be more involved despite the demands of their job.

In an era where many parents must navigate balancing work and childcare, it is more crucial than ever for daycares to do what they can to accommodate busy parents. In addition, it's important for parents to recognize the time they will miss when their child is in daycare.

The debate underscores the need for a supportive and communicative relationship between daycare workers and parents, and understanding that every child's journey is remarkable, regardless of who witnesses their first steps.

Ethan Cotler is a writer and frequent contributor to YourTango living in Boston. His writing covers entertainment, news, and human interest stories.