Why Dax Shepherd’s ‘Inappropriate’ Question About 'Wicked' Star Cynthia Erivo’s Nails Is Disempowering For Black Women

In preparation for the release of her highly-anticipated film "Wicked," actress Cynthia Erivo has been all over the media. She has been seen crying in interviews with co-star Ariana Grande and discussing her role as Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West.

On Monday, the 37-year-old British singer was a guest on “Armchair Expert,” a podcast hosted by comedian Dax Shepard. As the two were chatting, Shepard let his intrusive thoughts get the best of him and asked Erivo a rather personal and uncomfortable question regarding her long nails.

Dax Shepard asked 'Wicked' star Cynthia Erivo an inappropriate question about her nails.

During the press tour of “Wicked,” fans noticed that Erivo was sporting beautifully designed and rather lengthy acrylic nails.

Speaking with Cosmopolitan, Erivo's nail tech Shea Osei said, "Cynthia’s nails are always a top priority for her red carpet appearances."

"They’re not an afterthought," she continued. "They’re a statement piece that complements and elevates her outfits."

While many people were impressed with the star’s dazzling nails, Shepard had a rather invasive question on his mind.

Shepard asked Erivo how she goes to the bathroom without her extra-long nails getting in the way.

“Can I ask you a really crazy question that’s inappropriate?” Shepard questioned on the podcast.

After Erivo gave him the OK, Shepard began asking, “When you’re wiping your butt…,” before Erivo jumped in to say, “I knew you would ask that question.”

Understanding what Shepard was getting at, the actress answered candidly.

“My answer is that nobody uses just their fingers to wipe their backside,” she said. “You use tissue, correct? And you wipe!”

Still, Shepard couldn't drop the topic and insisted on knowing how Erivo places the toilet paper on her hand, asking if she uses the tips of her fingernails to wipe.

Erivo clarified that she uses “the pads” of her fingers, but still, Shepard could not let the subject go, asking Erivo if she feels a “little tickle of the nails on the crack” of her butt.

“No, because the tissue is there!” she answered.

He interjected by suggesting she make a “toilet paper mitten” that wraps around her hand to avoid any mishaps with the nails — despite her already clarifying that there have been no such mishaps.

When Shepard asked Erivo if she was offended by his questions, she admitted that she was more 'annoyed.'

“I get it, guys, but it’s also like I’m a functioning adult, and I’ve never walked around smelling,” she said, adding that people often wonder how she “gets things done” with her long nails.

Many people online found Shepard’s question to be rude and invasive, pointing out that it was really none of his business how Enrivo maintained her hygiene.

This isn't the first time Shepard has come under fire following a podcast episode.

Just over a year ago, Shepard interviewed 'Queer Eye' star Jonathan Van Ness and the pair had a heated discussion about trans rights and gender-affirming care. Despite Van Ness, who identifies as non-binary, ending up in tears, Shepard couldn't drop the subject and was adamant about playing "devil's advocate."

In the case of Erivo, Shepard's repeated questioning highlights the long-lasting judgment that Black women have faced for having long nails — and for expressing themselves in general.

Elaborately styled and decorated nails have deep cultural significance within the Black community.

During the 1970s and 80s, expressive and bold aesthetics were celebrated among Black people, and long nails became a part of that trend. They were a symbol of creativity, individualism, and empowerment.

To this day, many Black women feel empowered by long nails and the stories they can tell — stories have nothing to do with how they wipe themselves.

“Black people are not a monolith,” Black nail artist Tahsiyn Harley told The Cut. “We are vibrant and colorful and bold [and] we express our styles in so many beautiful ways. Nails are a way of making a statement and rebellion against mainstream beauty standards surrounding Black women.”

Erivo shared a similar perspective in an interview with Cosmopolitan. "The layers of colors, intricate details, and embellishments have been incredible," she said of her Wicked-press-tour nails. "I’ve felt empowered and glamorous. I’ve loved the way my nails are channeling Elphaba and how each look tells its own story."

The popularity of long nails continues to appear in the mainstream media, highlighting the influence of Black culture on modern beauty trends. Other well-known Hollywood icons, such as Megan Thee Stallion, Missy Elliot, and Diana Ross, have proudly embraced long nails.

While they certainly grab the oohs and ahhs of onlookers (and the invasive curiosities of people like Shepard), the long nails are so much more than just a fashion choice. They are a celebration of identity, creativity, and resilience.

Erivo's nails are also relevant to her character in 'Wicked.'

In an interview for Oprah Daily, Erivo discussed Elphaba's appearance, including her nails, which she noted played a part in the storytelling.

“When I looked at the original Wicked Witch of the West, there's this wonderful picture of her in black and white, but she's got a shadow that comes out just behind her,” Erivo described, adding that, in the shadow, it was clear that the witch had long nails.

She then theorized where these nails came from. “I wonder if that's part of the DNA of her,” she posed. “Could that be part of the progression of the Wicked Witch?”

“So we started with a shorter pair, a shorter set of nails that were very close to the green that her skin was,” she explained. “And as you go on, the nails start to change, the color starts to change, and they become part of who she is.”

In a time when method dressing is so popular for movie premiers, it only makes sense that Erivo would sport such nails during "Wicked" press. She and other Black women shouldn't be questioned about their hygiene because of it.

Megan Quinn is a writer at YourTango who covers entertainment and news, self, love, and relationships.