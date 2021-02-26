10 Incredible, Must-See Movies That Celebrate Black Sisterhood

Love is in the air and there’s no love that’s quite like Black sisterhood love.

Seeing Black women support each other, resolve conflicts, and just experience life with one another on film is a magnificent experience.

Here are ten must-see movies that celebrate Black sisterhood.

Daughters of the Dust

Julie Dash wrote, directed, and produced this story of a community in transition. The film focuses on a Gullah community deciding whether or not to move to the mainland and all of the implications that come with it. The film also features a lot of Black women lounging and being tender with each other. In particular, watching the relationships between the Peazant women is incredible. If that’s not enough to encourage you to check it out, Daughters of the Dust was also one of the major references for Beyonce’s visual album, Lemonade.

Pariah

Pariah follows Alike, a teenager coming to terms with her sexuality and growing up in a world that is hostile to her existence as a young lesbian. Though there are inevitably deeply moving and even devastating moments in this film, there is also a wonderful depiction of Black sisterhood in the relationship between Alike and her best friend, Laura. This portrait of their friendship explores themes of vulnerability, reconciliation, and acceptance.

The Color Purple

From their heartbreaking hand game to their tearful reunion, the relationship between Celie and Nettie shines in this classic Black film. Throughout all of the hardship that Celie goes through, she clings to the memory of her sister and the desire to reconnect with her. The film is intense but that final moment of unbridled joy between two Black women after years of longing and hoping is pure gold.

Waiting to Exhale

Shoop. Shoop. Shoop. (Sorry, had to.) This film about four friends navigating life and love is filled with quotable phrases and memorable moments between a tight-knit group. Waiting to Exhale is based on a popular novel by Terry McMillan and centers on the challenges of dating from different perspectives. It’s a great movie to nurse a broken heart and remember the power of sisterhood.

Soul Food

This one might be a little surprising but hear me out. Teri and the girls didn’t always get along but I appreciate the way that they figured out their relationships anyway. It was messy and difficult like sisterhood sometimes is but, in the end, they understood each other more thoroughly. This one is a tear-jerker, so keep the tissues handy.

Dreamgirls

Speaking of difficult friendships, this 2006 version of the Broadway musical features some serious star power. Jennifer Hudson and Beyonce give stellar performances as rival members of an up-and-coming girl group. This movie always makes me sing at the top of my lungs and illustrates the importance of talking to your friends directly.

Set It Off

This film, much like Waiting to Exhale, features an incredible soundtrack and a bold story. Friends Stony, Tisean, Cleo, and Frankie grow understandably tired of an onslaught of injustice and bad fortune and decide it’s time to take action. What kind of action? Why, rob a bank (or three), of course! This is also the only movie I’ve ever seen starring Blair Underwood where he isn’t a villain. If you want to see a smooth and sweet Blair Underwood and are looking for an action-packed adventure Set It Off is the movie for you.

BAPS

All hail the late Queen Natalie Ann Desselle-Reid. Her delightful portrayal of Mickey paired with Halle Berry’s bright-eyed Nisi drives this classic movie with a fairytale ending. If you want to see a movie all about Black sisterhood that will make you belly laugh and release at least one and a half “aww” sounds, look no further than BAPS.

Girls Trip

Continuing with the theme of fun sisterhood-centered movies, Girls Trip is a must-see. This film was a huge hit and it’s easy to understand why. The cast has phenomenal comic timing. Girls Trip follows college friends who reunite to celebrate in New Orleans and run into a whole host of issues when things are not quite as they seem.

Little

This remake of the 1988 Tom Hanks film stars Marsai Martin, who you may know as Diane from the TV show Black-ish. The young actor also produced the film that chronicles the experience of a successful and self-absorbed tech company CEO, Jordan (played by Regina Hall) who awakens to discover herself in the body of a 13-year-old. Under the guardianship of her assistant, April (played by Issa Rae), Jordan confronts her childhood wounds and learns how to welcome friends into her life.

Friendship is magical. Great friends are life-altering. They support you, challenge you, and are there when things get tough. They can also be hard to come by — especially those friends that feel like family. I hope that you’ll check out these movies and find a few new friends on the screen along the way.

Dani Wilson-Fields is a lifestyle and entertainment writer from Miami who specializes in writing about joy, music, and movies. Follow them on Instagram (@danibedoingstuff).