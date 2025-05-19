Dave Portnoy’s Ex-Wife Still Has Access To His Bank Account — ‘She Was There Through The Grind’

Typically, when couples go through a divorce, finances are something that is bitterly fought over. It’s even often fought about before a relationship ever reaches its breaking point. Not for Dave Portnoy and his ex, however. The once married couple went completely against the grain, however, and not only avoided turning their money into a huge spat when they divorced, but actually continue to share that money to this day.

Dave Portnoy and his ex-wife still share access to his bank account years after their split.

Portnoy, who is the founder of media giant Barstool Sports, recently sat down for an interview on the podcast Club Shay Shay, which is hosted by former NFL player Shannon Sharpe. Sharpe asked Portnoy about something he had heard that seemed strange to him — that Portnoy’s ex-wife could still access his bank account.

An X account known as @FearedBuck shared a clip from the interview in which Sharpe and Portnoy discussed the arrangement. “Hold on,” Sharpe said. “Is it true your ex-wife has access to your bank account?”

Dave Portnoy reveals his ex-wife still has access to his bank account



“She was there when I couldn’t afford a hamburger. I’m a loyalty guy”



“Yeah,” Portnoy responded. “I told you, I trust her implicitly.” Sharpe couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “I beg your pardon?” he questioned. “If she wanted to take it, she could,” Portnoy admitted.

Portnoy went on to explain just why he was comfortable with his ex having access to his bank account. “There’s [sic] very few people you meet where you can trust implicitly,” he said. “And to be honest, she was there when we were living at the in-laws’ house. She was there when we couldn’t afford a hamburger. She was there through the grind. She, to me, we kind of separated when we started making it, so she doesn’t get to enjoy any of that. To me, that’s not right.”

When Sharpe expressed his astonishment over the situation, Portnoy admitted, “I’m a loyalty guy.” He responded, “Boy, you loyal to the soul for real! I don’t know too many people doing that.” Through laughter, Portnoy said, “I know it surprises people, but if she wanted to do something with it, she could have done it a long time ago.”

Sharpe tried to convince Portnoy that it was time to cut his ex-wife off, but he wouldn’t hear of it.

Sharpe asked Portnoy if his wife had remarried. He said, “She’s dating somebody — boyfriend.” He asked, “You’re cool with that?” Portnoy admitted he was, saying, “Yeah. I want her to be happy.”

Sharpe suggested that it was definitely time for Portnoy to end his ex-wife’s access to his bank account if she was in another serious relationship. He just continued to laugh. “I won’t even notice if it’s gone,” he confessed.

“But she might take, like, you know what, I’m gonna have this extravagant wedding,” Sharpe countered. “I’m gonna spend, you know, half a million on a wedding. You cool with that?”

“Yes,” Portnoy assured. “100%.” Sharpe couldn’t believe what he was hearing. “What did you learn, during that marriage, about yourself?” he asked.

"She’s still my best friend. Like we get along …” Portnoy said, trailing off. “Better as friends than in a relationship?” Sharpe asked. “Yeah. But she was with me at the beginning of this company, and, like, if she called me right now and was like, ‘I need you,’ I’d be there … It just didn’t work as a marriage.”

Portnoy has quite a bit of money that his ex-wife can access.

Portnoy, who was married to Renee Portnoy from 2009 to 2017, according to Us Weekly, has plenty of money in his bank account that she could access. Celebrity Net Worth estimated Portnoy’s fortune, as of 2025, to be $150 million. A half-million-dollar wedding, like what Sharpe suggested, would hardly set him back.

The 48-year-old Portnoy recently revealed that he was dating 26-year-old Camryn D’Aloia. She’s undoubtedly benefitting from his high net worth as well.

