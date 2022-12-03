Mom Asks If She's Wrong For Renovating House & Adding A Gym But Not Giving Her Kids Their Own Rooms

A mother of four and her husband recently came into some money and were able to save enough in order to do some renovating and remodeling to their four-bedroom, two-bathroom home.

Their four daughters, however, weren’t happy about the decision as they’d been asking for specific additions for years and were ignored.

Now, she’s posting on the subreddit “r/AmItheA--hole” (AITA) to see if she and her husband made the wrong decision.

Instead of giving their twins separate bedrooms or a new bathroom, they added a home gym.

The pair have four daughters — an 18-year-old, two 16-year-old twins, and a 12-year-old.

After giving themselves, the 18-year-old, and the 12-year-old their own rooms, the 16-year-olds were forced to share a room together.

Also, since the parents likely had a bathroom to themselves, all four daughters were forced to share one bathroom.

“All of the girls share a bathroom and they’ve been complaining about it for a while,” she started the post. “We’ve been saying we’ll convert the laundry room into a bathroom for the twins for a while. It’s an expensive project so we’ve never gotten to it.”

She revealed that a recent project of theirs was to work on their garage.

“My husband and I started working on our garage recently and turned it into a gym for him, a new laundry room, and an office for me,” she explained.

“Then we came into some money and decided to renovate both bathrooms, remodel the kitchen, and do work on the backyard.”

Their garage turned into three separate rooms, and instead of adding another room or changing the laundry room into a bathroom, they decided to do other work around the house and even behind it.

“The girls were pissed when we told them about the work we were doing on the house,” she continued.

“They were saying it’s not fair that my husband gets a gym when the twins share a room and that we chose to work on the backyard instead of adding the third bathroom.”

The daughters called them selfish and have gotten their extended family involved. They rallied their grandparents, aunts, and uncles, and turned them on their parents.

They claim their family is giving them a “hard time” even though their plan was to work on the bathroom next — claiming that they have the space now that another laundry room was added.

The people of AITA said that they were in the wrong for not prioritizing their kids’ needs.

“[You’re The A--hole]. Does going without a home gym diminish [your] quality of life? No,” wrote the top comment. “Does forcing four humans to share one source of plumbing diminish quality of life? Yes. YTA for springing for a luxury instead of choosing to make life easier for your kids.”

Many people questioned the mother and father’s priorities, confused on why they would decide to add a home gym, work on the backyard, and remodel and renovate entire other rooms when they could have worked on what their children have been asking for.

"’We told our kids we'd add a bathroom when we could, and then we spent tens of thousands of dollars on the yard, a gym, an office and remodeling the existing bathrooms. Am I the a--hole?’" read another comment, mocking her.

“Now [original poster], read that back and think for a minute. You didn't have to lie to your kids. Lots of families struggle with bathrooms. But you lied about it and then acted wildly selfishly.”

Some thought it was cruel to force four teenage girls into one bathroom to begin with, but refusing to change the situation when they had every chance to, made it worse.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.