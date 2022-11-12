Dad Asks If He’s Wrong For Framing & Displaying Son’s DNA Test To Get Back At His Parents

As any family knows, parents are hard to please — especially when it comes to how they view your partner.

One man has taken to Reddit to tell the story of how his parents’ feelings toward his wife led to him hanging up his son’s DNA test in the living room.

Now, he’s asking if he’s wrong for doing so in his post on Reddit’s “r/AmItheA–hole” (AITA). AITA is a Reddit forum where people from across the internet ask for advice on a conflict in their lives and ask for ratings on how they handled it.

The dad framed and hung up the test as a reminder of why his parents didn’t come to the wedding.

“I met my wife 3 years ago. We got married 9 months ago. We have a baby boy together that she got pregnant with while we were engaged,” he explains.

“My wife used to be a sex worker. No judgment on that please! She did what she had to do to survive," he add.

He says his parents were always "skeptical" of her and asked a lot of questions about if and why he wanted to settle down with her.

"When she got pregnant, they went nuts and demanded a DNA test. They refused to attend the wedding until the DNA test was done which caused a huge problem.”

In the end, they missed the wedding but the test was still done. Just as he predicted, the baby was indeed his.

Eventually, they all made amends and started getting in contact again.

“They started visiting and yesterday noticed the photo of the DNA test that I hang in the living room. They asked about it and I told them that it serves as a reminder [of] why they didn't attend my wedding. They were stunned and livid when I mentioned that I tell any guest the same thing I told them,” he wrote.

The parents demanded he take it down, saying he was “too harsh on them and refusing to let go of the past as well as embarrassing them to the other family members.”

He refused and now they’re saying they won’t come over until he removes the photo.

His brother agrees with the parents and says it’s “petty and childish.”

In an update, the man goes on to explain that his wife has no problem with the photo being in the living room and that she doesn’t do sex work anymore.

Reddit users agree the man is not in the wrong.

Many users have come to the group consensus that the original poster (OP) is not in the wrong.

“NTA - is it petty? Yes, yes it is. Is it your right to be petty? Yes, it is,” one user wrote.

“They tell him to let go of the past yet they don't realize their whole problem started because they couldn't let go of her past. NTA,” another user responded.

However, while Reddit agreed OP isn’t in the wrong, one user pointed out that the couple should take it down before their son starts asking questions.

“NTA for having it where his parents can see it but I feel like he should rethink his strategy going forward, there could be other ramifications as his child gets older.”

