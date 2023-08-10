Childless Woman Claims That Parents Who Bring Their Kids To Bars & Breweries Are 'Unequivocally' Bad Parents

A woman revealed her opinion when it comes to parents bringing their kids out to spaces that aren't necessarily "appropriate" for them. In a TikTok video, Adrie Rose claimed that it's "bad parenting" for kids to be allowed in public spaces that should only be reserved for adults and that parents shouldn't feel the need to bring their kids with them everywhere they go.

She said parents shouldn't be bringing their children to bars and breweries.

In Rose's video, she stitched another creator who had filmed a mom with her child at a brewery and praised this generation of parents for bringing their children along to different events and making sure they have lives outside of being a caregiver.

"Now, you can consider me biased because I am aggressively opposed to the idea of having children, but if you take your child to a place where they are actively engaged in the process of producing or processing an age-restricted substance, you are objectively and unequivocally [a bad parent]," Rose began in her video.

She claimed that children shouldn't be exposed to public spaces where there is an abundance of alcohol, marijuana, or cigarettes and that parents should keep their kids out of these spaces that are only meant for adults to be in.

"Not only because your child just doesn't belong there, but because you are actively making the experience worse for every other adult present," she continued, pointing out that if parents don't want to hear her cursing around their children, or have other inappropriate conversations around them, they shouldn't be there in the first place.

"You don't want me to have an adult conversation around your child, here's a thought: stop bringing your children into bars and breweries. There's literally nothing for them to do there."

Parents shouldn't be shamed for wanting to live their own lives amidst the challenging journey of becoming a caregiver.

Parenting can be an incredibly isolating time in someone's life and can be made worse when parents feel judged or unwelcome in public spaces. Instead, we should be encouraging parents to participate in community activities and outings that can promote their mental and emotional well-being. Shaming them will only lead to feelings of loneliness and isolation, which are detrimental to both their health and their children's.

Of course, public spaces such as nightclubs and certain bars aren't appropriate for children to be at, but there are many activities that families are welcome to attend, and they shouldn't be told otherwise.

While speaking to Today's Parents, Kate Borsato, a registered clinical counselor in Sydney, BC, and founder of the Perinatal Mental Health Collective, explained that becoming a parent often comes with a loss of self that people don't necessarily speak about.

"Becoming a mom is the biggest transition that a person could ever go through. We’re told we should fully embrace it and let go of our pre-mom self and be grateful. This makes it really hard for moms to discuss the painful parts of motherhood and the parts they miss about their pre-mom selves," Borsato pointed out.

A positive and supportive atmosphere in public spaces benefits everyone, and instead of shaming parents, we should recognize that parents have a rightful place in these spaces and their presence with their children should be acknowledged and respected.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.