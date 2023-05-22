Inside 'Riverdale' Actor Charles Melton's Dating Life — Everyone He's Been Romantically Linked To

Charles Melton has made quite the splash recently after appearing at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival.

The 'Riverdale' actor appeared alongside his co-stars and Oscar winners Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore at the French film festival for the premiere of 'May December.' Melton's starring role in the Todd Haynes film has already started receiving critical acclaim and is said to be his "career-changing role," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Melton's rise to fame has left many wondering about the actor's love life.

Who is Charles Melton's girlfriend?

Melton is currently rumored to be dating actress Chloe Bennet.

Melton has reportedly been dating Chloe Bennet since May 2023.

Photo: Instagram

The rumored pair were spotted shopping in Beverly Hills on May 9, and according to PEOPLE, Melton and Bennet have been "quietly dating for a few months." Melton also follows the 31-year-old 'Dave' actress on Instagram and has even been seen liking some of her posts.

Melton previously dated his 'Riverdale' co-star, Camila Mendes from 2018 to 2019 and 2021 to 2022.

Photo: Instagram

The 32-year-old actor first received mainstream attention in 2017 after joining the second season of the hit CW drama 'Riverdale.' Melton was cast as Reggie Mantle, replacing actor Ross Butler, who left the show to star in Netflix's '13 Reasons Why.'

Not only did Melton gain commercial success, but the actor also met his girlfriend, Camila Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge in the show. Melton and Mendes were first rumored to have started dating in August 2018, though the two didn't officially confirm their relationship until October 2018.

The couple went public after Mendes posted a photo of the two of them with the caption, "Mine." In a December 2018 interview with Fox News, Mendes explained why she decided to go public with her relationship.

“I did it because people were speculating,” Mendes told the news outlet. “I want to be able to live a normal life."

"Like, ‘Yeah, I’m dating this person — so what?’ But I am the kind of person who’ll keep talking and then all of a sudden, I’ve said too much. Still, I want to be able to kiss him and not think about it.”

However, in December 2019, a few months after the couple celebrated their one-year, reports surfaced that the two had broken up. "Cami and Charles have been separated for a few months now. They are taking a break from their relationship," a source told E! News. “Their relationship escalated very quickly and they are taking time now to focus on their work and themselves.”

While there were rumors of a reconciliation between the two actors in June 2021 after they were spotted out together, it eventually fizzled by March 2022 as both Melton and Mendes moved on and began dating other people.

Melton reportedly dated actress Chase Sui Wonders from May to December 2022.

Photo: Instagram

In April 2022, a month after Melton and Mendes were said to have broken up a second time, the 'Riverdale' actor was spotted cozying up to Chase Sui Wonders in New York City.

According to E! News, the duo originally sparked dating rumors a month prior after paparazzi caught them walking together in New York City. At the time, a source told E! News that they “kept close” and “appeared to be comfortable with one another.”

While it's unclear when Melton and Wonders first met, it's said it may have happened in December 2021 after the 'Bodies Bodies Bodies,' actress and Melton worked together on a short film called 'Wake' which Melton also directed, and was released by Vogue China and Vogue Film in January 2022.

The two didn't confirm their relationship until July 2022 after Melton posted a since-deleted Instagram photo of him and Sui Wonders getting close at a baseball game.

However, by December 2022, Wonders and Melton sparked breakup rumors after Wonders was spotted getting quite cozy with her 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' co-star Pete Davidson. Davidson and Wonders first met on the set of the horror-comedy film, and have also worked on the upcoming television series 'Bupkis,' which is loosely based on Davidson's life.

While both Wonders and Davidson have been pretty tight-lipped about their relationship, Wonders did offer a bit of insight during a May 2023 interview with Nylon.

"We talk about everything, and we are very open with each other about everything, and it feels like what’s happening in our relationship is very sacred,” Wonders explained. “The first initial shock was super disorienting, but after that it just becomes ... it’s like a video game.”

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.