These 10 Celebrities Admit Using The Law Of Assumption To Help Get Them To Where They Are Today

Whether about health, love, or fame, many of us spend a great deal of time drafting goals and setting resolutions to achieve our “dream life.” But what if it’s much easier to achieve than that? What if all it takes is simply believing it’s already happened?

That’s essentially what the Law of Assumption entails: believing whatever you want in life already exists and is destined to find you.

While it seems too simple to be true, many celebrities admit they’ve used this manifestation law to bring popularity and fortune into their own lives. These infamous celebrities have even been vocal about how they’ve used this law to manifest their celebrity status, breaking stereotypes of traditional “rises to fame.”

Here are the 6 celebrities who admit to using the Law of Assumption to manifest their realities:

1. Kim Kardashian

Iconic fashion maven, brand cultivator, and reality star Kim Kardashian has never failed to make headlines at every stage of her career. While her superstar family and hardworking “mom-ager” are surely to credit for her massive success, a '90s video of a young Kim subtly points to manifestation as a factor in her current fame.

“When I’m famous,” 13-year-old Kim said in a resurfaced home video, “remember me as this beautiful little girl.”

Beyond her simple statement as a kid, Kim’s been nothing short of clear about what she envisioned her future as, writing Instagram captions full of dreams about photoshoots, magazine features, and fame.

2. Ariana Grande

In an interview with Jimmy Fallon from November 2021, Grande admitted she likely has some sort of “manifesting gift," as many of her achievements have been a result of her “wishing” them to happen and believing they would. “My mom always taught me that if I want something, it can happen,” Grande said. “It’s always possible… in a way that’s manifestation. You think about it like it’s already there — and then it is.”

As a young girl, Grande recalled picking up the phone and calling Universal Studios, asking them to cast her in a show. While they were skeptical of her age and ultimately hung up the phone, it was this belief in her own success that sparked her hit television roles not long after.

3. Kendall Jenner

The Kardashian family members all seem to know what they want, and that was true even as children. Jenner is no exception. In a Jimmy Fallon interview from September 2017, Fallon revealed a letter that Jenner wrote to herself over 10 years earlier.

Not only was this letter hoping that “old Kendall” would be happy, she specifically wanted to be “a big time model and to travel to really cool places — I hope it happens,” she added. Surely, her younger self would be proud. She spoke her dreams into existence early.

4. Jennifer Lopez

Affirmations, otherwise known as self-directed statements intended to boost confidence, can be pivotal to the Law of Assumption. If we look in the mirror every morning and say, “I am beautiful, my career has grown immensely, and my family is healthy,” our statements shift into reality.

This is exactly the way that J Lo has said she’s maintained “her happiness.” She created it first in herself, to later share with the people she loves.

“I’ve done affirmations for a long, long time,” Lopez said in an interview with Oprah. “I believe that your thoughts create your life … I do a lot of affirmations: ‘I’m open and receptive to all the goodness and abundance that the Universe has to offer’, ‘I am in perfect health’, ‘My children are in perfect health'.”

5. Will Smith

In a 2021 episode of Jay Shetty’s “On Purpose" podcast, Smith shared exactly the ways he believes you can radically change when you adopt manifestation techniques into your life. “Most people can’t sustain the mindset... that level of discipline to manifest the things they want in their life,” Smith shared. “There’s a poisonous edge to that discipline… when you use that kind of power to achieve things, there’s a brutal reckoning.”

It’s this mindset of believing you can achieve your wildest goals — truly believing it — that can be "brutal" at some point, as Smith mentioned. When we tell ourselves we’re unworthy, when we tell ourselves we can’t achieve greatness, we manifest it in the same way we do the “good.”

It’s this mindset, sparked by the belief of his grandmother at a young age, that gave Smith the ability to believe in his own success, which clearly, he achieved.

6. Tyler the Creator

“Hey, the world is yours,” Tyler wrote in a Tweet from 2013, just a few years before his massive stardom erupted. “Your imagination can take you wherever you want to go if you trust yourself and go 110%. Trust my words.”

Hey, The World Is Yours. Your Imagination Can Take You Where Ever You Want To Go If You Trust Yourself And Go 110%. Trust My Words. — T (@tylerthecreator) June 11, 2013

The super-star singer has gained an incredible following of fans over the years thanks to his incredible lyricism, eccentric fashion brand “Golf Wang,” and hilarious online persona. However, his fame came years after he recorded his first song, fueled by a “go-getter” attitude that he could achieve whatever he wanted to. He paved his own way into the music industry solely by believing in his right to be there, and fame has only grown since.

7. Margaret Qualley

From "Happy Gilmore 2" to horror flick "The Substance," Qualley has become a Hollywood "It" girl, and her acting chops aren't just from her famous family. Her mindset was and is a big part of her success.

After gracing the cover of the August 2025 edition of Cosmopolitan, Qualley explained to newly named editor-in-chief Willa Bennett that she knew she'd be on the cover when she was just a kid. In September 1982, Qualley's mom, Andie MacDowell, was on the cover of Cosmo, and although it was 13 years before Qualley was born, it fueled her desire to do the same. She recalled, "Ever since I was young, Cosmo has been the only magazine I’ve avidly read. I was this gangly thing that so badly wanted to be one of the girls with the spray tan and the blonde hair who played field hockey. I manifested this Cosmo cover."

There's no doubt she did. Chances are, other greats yet to come will be manifested by her use of the Law of Assumption as well.

8. Taylor Frankie Paul

If the biggest reality stars, the Kardashians, can harness the power of manifestation through the Law of Assumption, Taylor Frankie Paul can too, and she has. Taylor became a household name thanks to her stint on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives." But she set her sights on something bigger, put it into the Universe, and it happened.

She wanted to be on the "Bachelorette." She put it out there quite literally on social media, and guess who got the gig? As she simply wrote in her caption on TikTok after sharing the news, "Manifesting is real ... we did it."

9. Eva Longoria

In 2022, Longoria went on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast and admitted she "manifests a lot of things." There was, however, one thing in particular that was truly extraordinary. She recalled, way back in 1998, walking down Hollywood Boulevard, admiring the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and she told Shetty, "One day I'm gonna have a star here." In 2018, that manifestation came true.

As she told Shetty, no matter how scared you are to say the thing you want out loud, "say it." Because that's the first step. It's the most important step in the Law of Assumption.

10. Lady Gaga

Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

Lady Gaga has been a force of nature in Hollywood and on the music scene since 2008. In those nearly 20 years, she's reinvented herself countless times, yet still maintains a humility that only makes her more beloved by fans.

In her 2011 "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the pop diva, although not explicitly calling it a manifestation, spoke of how she used to repeat to herself that she was famous before she made it. She told Cooper, "You repeat it to yourself every day. […] And it’s not yet, it’s a lie. You’re saying a lie over and over and over again, and then, one day, the lie is true."

There's no denying she's worked hard, but manifestation never just happens without putting the work in. The first step, however, is always believing in what you want to achieve and giving that goal to the Universe.

