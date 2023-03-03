Camila Morrone Says She Still Feels 'Little' After Leonardo DiCaprio Breakup — 'I'm Just Starting To Feel Like A Woman'

Camila Morrone is at the beginning of a whirlwind press tour for her latest acting role in "Daisy Jones & The Six."

In the Amazon Prime miniseries, Morrone stars as the wife of the lead singer in a 70s rock band, living in the shadow of her more famous husband.

It’s a role that Morrone, 25, could pull from her own life experience, coming off a breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, who she dated for five years.

Their split made headlines last year as DiCaprio was accused of continuing his controversial trend of ending relationships once his much-younger girlfriends reach a quarter of a century.

But for Morrone, the breakup has been transformative.

Camila Morrone addressed life at 25, after her breakup with Leonardo DiCaprio.

“I’ve never learned so much as being 25 years old,” she told The Cut in a recent interview. “I am just starting to feel like a woman. But I also feel little in a lot of senses.”

Morrone and DiCaprio met in 2017 at the Cannes Film Festival when Morrone was 20 years old and DiCaprio was 43. But that wasn’t their first-ever meeting.

According to W Magazine, Morrone was just 12 years old when her former stepfather, Al Pacino, introduced her to DiCaprio.

The two Hollywood darlings started dating in 2018 when Morrone was 21 and DiCaprio was 43. They split up in August 2022, when DiCaprio broke up with Morrone one month after she turned 25.

While Morrone has remained mostly quiet about the split from her famous ex-boyfriend, she does recognize that there are parallels between her art and her life.

While speaking with The Cut she mentioned that “with any character that I play, I try to bring what I know from my real life.”

For her role as the beleaguered wife in Daisy Jones & The Six, Morrone stated that “I just tapped into what I knew.”

During her relationship with Dicaprio, Morrone was critical of those who believed that their 22-year age gap was an issue.

In 2019, she told the Los Angeles Times that there are "so many relationships in Hollywood— and in the history of the world— where people have large age gaps.”

“I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she said.

While Morrone isn’t wrong, and you can’t necessarily choose who you love, dating someone decades younger than you is an active choice. It’s a choice that’s caused speculation and criticism for DiCaprio, who is "bothered" by how his romantic life is portrayed in the media.

As for her part, Morrone stated her hope that less focus would be paid to her relationship with DiCaprio, and more attention would be given to her blossoming acting career. In her interview with the LA Times, Morrone noted that she was “slowly getting an identity outside” of her romance with DiCaprio.

She explained that the attention paid to their relationship was “frustrating” to her at the time.

“I feel like there should always be an identity besides who you’re dating,” she stated. “I understand the association, but I’m confident that will continue to slip away and be less of a conversation.”

Since DiCaprio broke up with Morrone just after her 25th birthday, the actor has been linked to a number of younger women, including Victoria Lamas, 25, and 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

To be 25 years old is to be at a crucial age, one in which you’re figuring out your identity, and deciding who you are and who you want to become. For Morrone, she clearly wants to be defined in her own words, for her individuality and creative work, and not by who she’s dated in the past.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers celebrity gossip, pop culture analysis and all things to do with the entertainment industry.