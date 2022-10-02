Bride Reveals Why She Threatened To Call Cops On Wedding Server Over Her Uniform

A bride became bridezilla at her ceremony when she threatened to call the cops if one of the waitresses didn’t leave the venue.

After feeling a little guilty, she went to Reddit’s “r/AmItheA--hole” thread to post her story — looking for a second opinion from internet users on her situation.

She claims the waitress’s outfit and makeup made her stand out at the wedding.

The bride explained that she and her groom had decided that all the guests would wear dark-colored outfits along with minimal makeup.

She assumed that applied to all the staff members as well but was shocked to see one of the waitresses there defying that rule.

“The server(19ishf) had on clearly too much eyeliner. she also had diamond studs in her ears a flashy ring, and one of those ugly nose studs,” the woman wrote.

“The staff's uniform was a black long-sleeved shirt but on her, it was too low cut and her pants were far too tight.”

She didn’t like that there was someone else at her wedding who stood out like that and eventually found it distracting, so she sought to do something about it.

The bride asked her boss to take care of the waitress and she said she would.

However, the waitress came out again to serve food and drinks as the place had been short-staffed.

The bride spoke to the boss once again and she once again reassured her that she would take care of it. But, after a few hours, the bride saw the waitress manning the bar.

The bride then threatened to call the cops if the waitress didn’t leave.

“I called the boss out one last time and told her if the server didn't leave I would be calling the cops. The boss finally relented and told the girl to go home,” the bride wrote.

The woman’s family members and husband thought she was wrong to do that as she got some college kid fired, but she showed no signs of regret.

“It's my wedding and I don't want someone over-shining me and the server should know she's at work and not dress up so much,” the bride explained.

“I do feel kind of bad because she was pretty young.”

Redditors were furious at the bride's actions and thought she was wrong.

Many people felt that just because it was the bride’s wedding day doesn’t mean she can do as she pleases.

One user wrote, “Who cares what the guests wear? And their makeup? It's not a beauty competition, people come to celebrate the couple, who cares if a waitress has heavy eyeliner?”

Another user wrote, “She wanted to be the center of attention, she felt this server was “stealing her attention” and so she lashed out and chose that to obsess over, so she could be the center of attention.”

Many people also felt that the woman had numerous issues and should seek mental health counseling.

“No one can upstage a bride on their special day, only [their] own insecurities. Talk to a therapist about this,” one person commented.

“I’ll never understand how someone can think a wedding should be so narcissistic. It’s about your new relationship and love, your new family joining as one and your friends not ONLY YOU.”

Sanika Nalgirkar is a News & Entertainment Writer for YourTango. She has a master's degree in Creative Writing. See more of her writing on her website.