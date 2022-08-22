Bride’s Reason For Firing Her Maid Of Honor Causes Her Bridesmaids To Pull Out Of Wedding

It seems the maid of honor's revelation was too much for one bride to overlook as it caused her to be fired from her role in the wedding party.

However, she received lots of backlash from the other bridesmaids over her decision so she posted on Reddit’s “r/AmITheA--hole” (AITA) thread to ask people for their input.

The bride fired the maid of honor because she was pregnant.

In the post, the bride explained how she found out that her maid of honor— who is also her best friend — was 6 months pregnant. The bride was having a meeting with her bridesmaids to discuss wedding details.

Her maid of honor didn’t make any announcement at the meeting, however, one of the bridesmaids was teasing her as she was eating a lot.

She wrote, “Later during the gathering, the same bridesmaid teased her and [said] ‘how amazing your food baby seems real’ while rubbing my best friend’s belly and only to [realize] that [it’s] an actual baby bump.”

Everyone congratulated the maid of honor, however, the bride grew tense as she felt that her best friend would steal her thunder during the wedding.

After the meeting, the bride called her best friend and expressed how she was upset with the pregnancy news.

The maid of honor assured the bride that she won't steal the thunder by claiming that she would be wearing a loose dress at the wedding and that no one knew about her pregnancy.

However, the bride still decided to fire her from the maid of honor position.

She wrote, “I told her that I don’t want her in the wedding as she will steal the show and will definitely look very pregnant walking down the [aisle] and might not be able [to] run her maid of [honor] duties.”

The other bridesmaids refused to participate in the wedding after the maid of honor was fired.

While the maid of honor was upset, she understood and mentioned that she was willing to attend the wedding as a guest.

However, the bride didn’t want that either and she expressed that she didn’t want her at the wedding at all.

That conversation ended there but when the rest of the bridesmaids found out that the bride fired the maid of honor because of her pregnancy they were devastated.

The bride wrote, “The following day, [a] few of my [bridesmaids] told me that they don’t want to be part of the wedding after knowing that I uninvited my best friend.”

The bride initially thought that her best friend told everyone out of spite and was quite upset with her.

It turned out that the bridesmaids eventually found out when the maid of honor attended a meeting where they were planning a surprise for the bride.

As none of the bridesmaids wanted to be at the wedding, the bride was wondering if what she did was wrong.

Redditors mentioned that the bride was wrong to fire her maid of honor.

People clearly felt anger towards the bride and her decision. Everyone thought that she shouldn’t have fired the maid of honor, especially since she is also her best friend.

One user wrote, “You sound awful. Grow up and realize that people can live their lives and the world doesn’t revolve around your wedding which nobody will really remember 10 years from now."

Many other people also questioned their friendship as the bride just found out her best friend had been pregnant for six months.

"The most astounding part of this story to me was not knowing that your BEST FRIEND is 6 months pregnant," another user wrote.

"Even if you aren't publicly telling people, normally the best friend would be included in the 'family' that gets to know early on. Says a lot about their relationship."

