Bride Fumes After 'Entitled Boomer Couple' Refused To Leave The Park Location Where She Was About To Get Married

A bride's peaceful park wedding took an awkward turn fast.

In an online forum post, a married woman shared how an older couple refused to leave the park she had reserved for her small 2020 wedding. She and her partner planned a small outdoor ceremony with only eight people at a spot they loved and had booked months in advance, but when they arrived in wedding attire, the reserved signs were missing, and a "Boomer couple" was sitting in folding chairs exactly where they were supposed to exchange vows.

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After reserving a park area to exchange their vows, the woman said an older couple refused to move when she and her wedding group arrived.

Russ Lee / Unsplash

“Since [our wedding] was during COVID-19, we decided to have a very small one,” the woman wrote in her post. With their eight-person wedding group in mind, they decided to hold their wedding at an outdoor park, hosting their closest friends in the same beautiful setting where they often spent their evenings and weekends.

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While the plan, including a reservation for a specific park section made months in advance, seemed foolproof, things quickly went awry when they showed up in wedding attire to exchange their vows.

"We reserved this specific spot near a bridge months in advance and had received confirmation that the area would be well designated with signage," she added. "On the day of the event, our little wedding party arrives on time, and we walk over to our reserved area only to find no reserved signs and a Boomer couple sitting in folding chairs exactly where we had planned to exchange vows."

With awkward stories about entitled strangers lingering in the back of her mind, she admitted she was hesitant to approach the couple, even though she and her partner were clearly dressed for their wedding. "I gave them a big smile and walked over with my map confirmation in hand to explain the situation," she wrote. "I politely [asked] if they would move to a different area … given it was very obvious we were trying to GET MARRIED."

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Despite the bride and groom asking nicely, the Boomer couple outright refused to move

One short conversation later, the intimate, low-key wedding the couple had planned turned into an unexpected source of frustration. The older couple claimed that, since they were "there first," they wouldn't be moving.

"I explained I was so sorry for the inconvenience, but we'd reserved the area… there must've been a mistake because there were no reserved signs," the woman recalled. The woman's face twisted in disgust as she declared, "'Well, there are no reserved signs, and we are already sitting here, so find another spot.'"

The bride said she was shocked and confused as she stood there in her wedding dress, trying to process what had just happened.

"I still shake my head when I think about the pure insufferable entitlement those two displayed," she admitted, looking back on the special day. "A party of eight asking politely for some grace, two of whom are adorned in wedding day attire, only to be met with toddler-like 'but, but we got here FIRST!'”

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While one rude interaction doesn't speak for an entire generation, the story did get people talking about entitlement and public space

A 2017 U.K. study found generational differences in how people viewed entitlement, though one study doesn't explain every rude public interaction, which may help explain why some people cling so strongly to their own views and expectations.

"They like to just be entitled to your space," creator Andra, known as @hopeyoufindyourdad on TikTok, argued. "I do think this plays into the trend of people going 'no contact' with their families and relatives… When you dig down to their [claims of] what 'disrespect' is, it's really just their frustration and their lack of total access and unregulated control over you."

Whether it’s frustration over changing social norms or simply not wanting to move from a park bench, there are truly so many ways this kind of entitlement can manifest. Unfortunately, for this couple, it had to happen during her wedding, but she refused to let it ruin her day.

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Some commenters even wondered if the missing reserved signs had been moved. "Chances are if you looked in a nearby trash can, you'd find those reserved signs," one commenter added. "Nevertheless, I'm glad you didn't let their ignorance and entitlement ruin your big day."

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a News & Entertainment Writer at YourTango who focuses on health & wellness, social policy, and human interest stories.