Bride Accused Of Putting Her Guests In Danger After Covering The Exit Signs To Save Her Wedding Photos

Weddings are a joyous occasion filled with love and celebration. While every bride wants her special day to be perfect on all accounts, sometimes in the pursuit of that, brides may inadvertently blur the lines between trying to create a memorable occasion versus potentially creating chaos.

Such is the case for a bride named Bridget, who was criticized for a decision she made during her wedding reception that had many people accusing her of being a "bridezilla," for trying to capture her perfect day.

The bride covered up all of the exit signs in the reception hall so her photos would turn out well.

In a TikTok video that has since been deleted, she was seen walking around her wedding reception with a camera as she snapped photos of both the room and her wedding guests. While viewers didn't have a problem with that, their issue arose after Bridget explained what she had done to make sure her photos came out nice.

"I pay attention to things that most people ignore (covered all of the ugly red exit signs to save the wedding photos," Bridget wrote in overlay text.

Her actions, though, weren't met with comments praising her genius hack. Instead, people were genuinely disturbed that Bridget would choose to do something that could potentially endanger her guests.

Her video was stitched by another content creator named Madison Anne, a professional photographer and videographer, who appeared shocked that Bridget's first resort was to cover up all of the exit signs. "Imagine investing in a good photographer instead of breaking safety codes," Anne pointed out.

She acknowledged that Bridget could've either learned herself, or hired someone to use Photoshop to edit out the red exit signs, and even demonstrated how she would've done it herself. "I promise you, exit signs are not a big deal," Anne wrote in the caption of her video.

In the comments section, people were equally bewildered that Bridget would potentially endanger her guests.

"It looks like she put wooden signs that say exit right below where the light up ones are - not that I agree but at least she did that," one TikTok user pointed out.

Another user added, "I have a BBA in risk management. The story behind every single piece of mandatory safety features is a TRAGEDY."

"The way my anxiety-ridden mind was sent by the covered exit signs that even I, with my amateur editing skills, could’ve handled the job of removing [them]," a third user chimed in.

Weddings, much like other events and life milestones, aren't always going to be flawless.

While it's understandable that Bridget would want everything to be perfect for her special day, including the photos, it's a crucial reminder that in the pursuit of that perfection, it shouldn't overshadow the safety and well-being of the people in attendance at her wedding. Even if nothing had happened, it still the principle that covering up the exit signs was a safety hazard that could've ended badly in a heartbeat — not to mention it's very much against OSHA's standards.

It's important to remember that there's beauty in some of the imperfections, even if it is seeing a red exit sign in the wedding photos. These unexpected moments can often create lasting memories compared to meticulously staged photos, and there's something amazing about embracing the authenticity of moments like that.

Bridget's decision shouldn't be one of condemnation but an inadvertent reminder that we should be able to find inspiration and genuineness in the little things that may not seem like much at first, but can actually create a lasting and cherished memory.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.