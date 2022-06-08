Andy Cohen Asks If It’s ‘Weird’ That He Wants His Kids To Use His Frozen Embryos & ‘Raise Their Siblings’

While some people choose to donate embryos they will no longer use, or give them to an infertile couple, television personality Andy Cohen shared that he plans on giving his children his embryos one day.

Cohen recently welcomed his five-week-old daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen, via surrogate, and also has a three-year-old son Benjamin Allen Cohen, who was also welcomed via surrogate.

During an interview on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live on June 6, Cohen was asked if he had any remaining embryos left and what he plans to do with them, if not have more kids.

Andy Cohen says his kids can have his frozen embryos.

"I have a few. I can't remember. I think I have three left?" Cohen said. "You know what I'm thinking — this is crazy — but if either of them cannot have kids, maybe in 20 years they'll defrost their sibling and raise them. Is that a weird thought?"

While both Benjamin and Lucy were delivered by different surrogates, Cohen explained that they are "biological siblings."

Cohen also opened up about the new dynamic in his household after having a newborn baby.

"The crazy thing is, by design, I am spending so much time with [Benjamin],” he explained.

“Because, by the way, [Lucy] doesn’t know what’s happening. I sit with her for a few hours a day and I’m like ‘Just smell me. Hear my voice. This is me. I’m your dad.’ But [with Ben], I’m really in there with him and I don’t know if it’s really registering how much time I’m spending with him.”

Back in April, Cohen surprised his followers by announcing the arrival of his daughter, Lucy. "Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen! She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he wrote on Instagram.

“Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

Cohen, who welcomed his first child back in February 2019, later opened up about the latest addition to his family during an episode of 'Watch What Happens Live.'

"As I held Lucy in the hospital, just she and I, late into her first night, I was so moved by all of your love and support,” he said.“I want you to know that your virtual cheerleading of my starting a family on my own has lifted me up when I most needed it.”

In November 2021, Cohen shared that fatherhood is going "great," and that he's happy about becoming a father so late in life.

"I think also having a kid later in life is really fun, because you do sweat things, [but] I'm trying to be as laid back as I possibly can."

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.