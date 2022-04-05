Amy Schumer Allegedly Admitted To Sexually Assaulting Two Men In Resurfaced Comments

It seems like Twitter’s favorite pastime is finding celebrities who try to speak out about some sort of issue going on in the entertainment sphere and then shut them down by dredging up their past.

After the Slap Which Will Not Be Named occurred between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars, celebrities everywhere decided this was their chance to speak up.

Zoe Kravitz was absolutely obliterated by the Twitter mob for being attracted to Jaden Smith when he was a minor, and now Amy Schumer is up next on the chopping block.

Social media users have been dredging up information about the comedian and it's not looking good.

Amy Schumer allegedly admitted to sexually assaulting two different men in the past.

In 2014 at the Gloria Awards and Gala, hosted by the Ms. Foundation for Women, Schumer gave a monologue where she tried to talk about her confidence crises but might have actually revealed a time when she sexually assaulted a friend of hers in college.

This guy named Matt, who she seemed to be obsessed with, was the subject of her attraction for a while but never gave her the time of day until one day, he did.

He called her over to his dorm, and she immediately recognized that he was drunk.

“Finally, the door opens. It’s Matt, but not really. He’s there, but not really. His face is kind of distorted, and his eyes seem like he can’t focus on me,” she said. “‘Hey!’ he yells, too loud, and gives me a hug, too hard. He’s f-cking wasted.”

She talks about realizing that she probably wasn’t the first girl he called, but actually the last and that although it hurt her confidence, “I was here, and I wanted to be held and touched and felt desired, despite everything. I wanted to be with him.”

Then, she gets into the part where she allegedly raped him.

“And then came the sex, and I use that word very loosely. His penis was so soft, it felt like one of those de-stress things that slips from your hand,” she said.

“So he was pushing aggressively into my thigh, and during this failed penetration, I looked around the room to try and distract myself or God willing, disassociate.”

While it may seem like she’s victimizing herself, using terminology like “disassociate,” she really made a victim of “Matt.”

Consent cannot be given when someone is under the influence, especially to the point where Matt was.

Schumer did not receive consent from Matt because he was unable to give it and should have, instead, rejected his advances.

In the monologue, Schumer essentially admits that she didn’t care because she just wanted to feel good about herself.

Amy Schumer also joked about assaulting a taxi driver.

During a podcast that Schumer was a part of earlier in her career, that resurfaced in 2017, she told a story about a time when she sexually assaulted her taxi driver.

The vulgar discussion started with Schumer explaining the setting, where she sat in the front of the cab with the driver and her friend was asleep in the back.

She had been moving her leg into the driver and was coercing him into acknowledging her when she forced his hand to her genital region.

One of the cohosts says “so you raped a guy,” to which she replies “yeah I know. When I tell this story I say I let a cab driver finger me but really I took his hand…[sic],” before they all laughed it off casually like it was no big deal.

While uncovering someone’s past doesn’t actually excuse the slap Smith gave Rock, it’s hypocritical to be so adamant in speaking out about the issue when there are skeletons in your own closet.

This behavior is atrocious and she should probably think twice before complaining about the Oscars doing everyone a favor by preventing her from making another one of her awful jokes.

