19-Year-Old Accused Of Luring Teen To Her Car Offered Babysitting Services Online Saying She ‘Loves Kids’

A 19-year-old Tennessee woman linked to the kidnapping of Trynytee Case allegedly operates an online babysitting profile that may have been intended to gain access to other children.

Dayla Ferrer has been charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, first-degree battery, and first-degree false imprisonment. Samuel Bolling Jr., a 38-year-old man from Arkansas, was also arrested after being linked to the case and is facing the same charges.

Trynytee Case has been found safe after allegedly being kidnapped by Dayla Ferrer and Samuel Bolling Jr.

Case was reported missing on Monday shortly after 9:15 p.m. She was leaving her job at a bakery in Hot Springs with a coworker alongside her. The two were reportedly approached by Ferrer, who asked Case if she could use her phone to contact family members who lived in the area.

Ferrer allegedly had Case come closer to her car to use the phone’s GPS. Case’s coworker left to get her car, but both Case and Ferrer were gone when she returned. The coworker called Case’s phone, but she received no response.

The coworker then called Case’s mother, who called her daughter’s phone multiple times. Case allegedly responded later and told her mother “everything is fine” before being cut off by an unknown man’s voice.

The man demanded $10,000 dollars from Case’s mother and threatened to kill Case and “cut her up” if she did not comply.

The call ended after the man made his demands. Authorities sent out an Amber Alert on Tuesday morning.

Case managed to escape and made her way to a nearby liquor store to call her parents at around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, family members told 4029 News in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She was then taken to the hospital to treat her injuries.

Police found Ferrer and Bolling in a hotel down the street from the liquor store after locating Case. The two are being held without bond at Garland County Jail.

Dayla Ferrer was advertising child care services online.

A TikTok user with 1.1 million followers under the name carriejernigan1, who also goes by Lawyer Carrie, posted a video on Wednesday in which she found a babysitting profile allegedly belonging to Ferrer.

Her profile on nannylane.com, a website for parents to find babysitters, reads in part, “I love kids and they love me."

Warnings have been issued by those following the case to avoid such a profile in fear that is may be used to lure other victims.

Jonathan Alfano is a writer who focuses on news and entertainment topics. He majors in journalism at the University of Central Florida with a minor in sports business. Follow him on Twitter.