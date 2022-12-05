'Hoodie Guy' Seen With Idaho Victims At Food Truck Was Allegedly Kicked Out Of Fraternity & Has Left The Country

As the Moscow, Idaho murder investigation continues, more and more theories have started to crop up online as the slow feed of information keeps the general public in the dark.

In the early hours of November 13, four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were brutally murdered in their off-campus home.

As time moves on, the families of those involved have become more and more outspoken as well — especially Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father.

Steve believes that the police know more than they’re letting on, and theories online have implicated the “food truck guy” as a potential suspect.

Online, people following the case have alleged that the young man seen near a food truck where Kaylee and Madison ordered food before their murder is a student named Jack Showalter.

Who is Jack Showalter, the alleged hoodie guy from the food truck video?

Showalter is suspected to be the man seen in the video taken outside Grub Truckers food truck with Kaylee and Madison — though officials have not confirmed the man's identity.

Idaho police previously confirmed that the man in the video has been ruled out, but didn't reveal his name.

After assuming his identity, followers of the case have started digging through Showalter’s social media accounts, mentions, tags, and anything that might give them a clue into who the guy is and what his potential involvement in the case might be.

Showalter is suspected to have been kicked out of a University of Idaho fraternity before the murders.

Reddit users claim Showalter was recently kicked out of his fraternity chapter of Delta Tau Delta at the University of Idaho for inappropriate behavior towards women at parties began popping up everywhere on forums discussing the crimes — without an official source, it would seem.

They did, however, uncover photos from Showalter’s mother’s Facebook in 2015 that shows him in the process of hunting — standing in front of a torn-apart animal’s carcass with various hunting knives littered across the ground.

Many believe that one of the hunting knives on the ground was a Ka-Bar style knife — Moscow Police Department has reportedly been asking local businesses if they sold the same blade.

“Is that a 10" fixed blade knife he is holding?!” read one of the comments in a post on the subreddit “r/idahomurders.”

A TikTok crime account titled “@crimeamongus” compiled various unconfirmed reports on the man, claiming that his alibi for the night of the crime was that he had immediately left the area the night of to drive to his parents' cabin five hours away.

It was also reported that he was at the Corner Club on the night of the murders —where Kaylee and Madison also were.

Steve Goncalves believes the 'food truck guy' may be implicated as well.

Although it might not seem like a lot of solid evidence and hard investigative reporting, Kaylee’s father seems to be subscribed to the same notions.

During an exclusive interview with The Post, Steve revealed his beliefs that there was one individual he believed was ruled out too quickly.

“Some people came to us and said that he’s out of the country. He didn’t take a DNA test,” he said, referring to the man many believed to be Showalter.

“So we would like [police] to tell us what his alibi was,” he said, saying he would be able to move on if they could confirm it was “solid.”

Steve had said before that he believes that the alibis should be released to the families.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.