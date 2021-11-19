Christy Giles Mom Believes She Was Drugged & Held Captive Before Masked Men Left Her Body At L.A. Hospital

24-year-old Instagram model Christy Giles was found dead outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, Los Angeles, Saturday evening while her friend was abandoned two hours later at a different hospital in West LA.

Giles, who lives in Los Angeles, went out with her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, 26, last Friday and left a venue with three men to go to an afterparty in the Hollywood Hills — only they never made it there.

What happened to Christy Giles?

Originally, police believed that it was simply a drug overdose that turned fatal, but everyone else isn’t so easily convinced that was the case.

Her family and many social media users are hoping police investigate claims that Giles may have been harmed by a third party.

Giles had just recently tied that knot with Jan Cilliers — a visual effects supervisor and artist by trade, according to his website.

Cilliers, 40, has been working hard to get to the bottom of this most mysterious case, where Giles’s family suspect foul play is involved.

Giles was dropped off at a hospital by masked men.

On November 13th, Giles was seen on CCTV footage from the hospital being dropped off by two men wearing all black, bandanas over their faces and driving a car without license plates.

Cilliers, who was in San Francisco visiting his father while Giles stayed in LA, released a statement after her death, sharing his heartbreak with the world.

"People share these amazing videos that they have with her, and it just brings back her energy,” he said, “and I know I'll never get to see her or kiss her or touch her again, and it's just so heartbreaking.”

According to the toxicology report, the doctors found heroin in her system, which is something that Cilliers swears “is nothing that either of those girls would ever do, not voluntarily.”

In the GoFundMe that was set up on behalf of Cilliers himself, the description reads that they were “allegedly drugged,” and that the money raised would be used to hire private investigators.

Luckily, Cilliers was able to access her phone records through the cloud and found out that the last place she was at was an apartment on West Olympic Blvd in Beverly Hills where a man named David Pearce is reported to be living.

Christy Giles was reportedly with David Pearce before she died.

A resident in the building told The Sun that they’d been hearing noises coming from the apartment all day, but that “he’s a weird guy and I don’t want to get on his bad side so I never confront him.”

The anonymous resident said, “I heard someone moaning in pain for five, six or seven hours, all day on Saturday from David Pearce’s apartment,” and that police visited on Sunday evening.

“On Sunday police came and spoke with him (David Pearce), I’m not sure if they went up to his apartment,” they said. “Then the police came and spoke with me and they said there had been an incident but they didn’t give any more detail.”

When they told the police that they heard painful moaning all day, the police wrote it down.

Police also spoke to two men who admitted that they dropped off the ladies at the hospital and claimed that they accidentally overdosed, which Cilliers quickly refuted.

“Obviously that story doesn’t add up,” he said, “how do you drop off one girl for an accidental overdose while the other girl, one of her closest friends, stays back at the house and isn’t dropped off for another two hours?”

Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola allegedly tried to leave the apartment.

According to the phone records that Cilliers was able to get ahold of, Giles texted Cabrales-Arzola at 5:30 a.m. that night, saying “Let's get out of here," to which she responded “Yes. I'll call an Uber. 10 min away."

"The Uber waited additionally five more minutes," said the mother from her home in Alabama during a Zoom interview with ABC7 on Thursday.

"The girls nor any of the boys in the apartment ever came out to wave off the Uber, to address it, to ask him to wait. Nothing."

She believes, that the men held the girls against their will for 10 to 12 hours before they ultimately died.

However, no arrests have been made so far and all pending investigations are waiting for the autopsy’s completion.

“We’re kinda on the coroner’s timeline and it’s a waiting game for everybody right now.”

Isaac Serna-Diez is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Follow him on Twitter here.