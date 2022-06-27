Brian Laundrie’s Mother Offered To ‘Assist’ Her Son In Secret Letter Marked ‘Burn After Reading,’ Says Lawyer

Following the release of excerpts from Brian Laundrie's notebook — in which he claimed responsibility for Gabby Petito's murder — a lawyer for the Petito family is insisting the notebook does not tell the whole story.

Gabby Petito’s parents, Joe Petito and Nicole Schmidt, are waiting to learn if their lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s parents, Christopher and Roberta, will move to trial but their lawyer, Patrick Reilly is already claiming more evidence will come to light that implies the Laundries knew of their son's crime.

Roberta Laundreie allegedly sent Brian Laundrie a letter and instructed him to “burn” it after he read it.

During an interview with News Nation reporter, Brian Entin, that was done over Zoom, Riley reveals that there was a letter that Roberta sent to her son that holds incriminating evidence of her involvement with her son’s crimes.

Here is my interview with Petito attorney Patrick Reilly.

He says Roberta Laundrie wrote Brian a letter and to burn after reading.

He says there is an “offer” from Roberta to “assist her son.”

“If you go to jail I’ll bake a cake and put a saw in it.”

He says Gabby is referenced. pic.twitter.com/druI1aglNR — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) June 25, 2022

“I had an idea of what was in the letter before I read it, I knew about the letter,” Riley tells Entin. “I don’t believe Mr. Bertolino (Laundrie family lawyer) knew about the letter and the surprise on his face was very interesting as he read that letter.”

Entin asks what was in the letter that Roberta said Brian should burn after reading, and Riley says that it was an “odd letter” that had an “offer” to her son.

“Within that letter is an offer from Roberta Laundrie to assist her son,” pausing to say that he doesn’t want to go too into detail since he doesn’t want to paraphrase wrong, but adding that “it’s a pretty interesting, pretty odd letter.”

Pushing Riley to reveal more, Entin asks what exactly the letter was referring to and what that “offer” was about.

“There’s no date on the letter. It would appear that the letter was written between the time that Gabby was murdered and Brian committed suicide,” Riley states, hoping to provide some context to what he was about to say next.

“There’s scenarios presented by Roberta in that letter. For example, ‘If you go to jail I’ll bake a cake and put a saw in it.’”

He added, but refused to elaborate, that there was an offer in the letter that “referenced Gabby.”

“Wow that sounds like that could be a real twist in all of this,” Entin says of the Petito lawsuit against the Laundries.

The most telling part was the last where the lawyer says RL offered to help having something to do with Gabby. I’m guessing she offered to help move the body. — BethE (@BethEAZ1224) June 25, 2022

The Laundrie's lawyer, Bertolino, insists that the letter was written before Petito's disappearance and references a movie titled "Burn After Reading."

Brian Laundrie allegedly wrote a second confession.

The Petito family's lawyer claims there is another confession that his team does not have access to. He alleges that it is on a device and differs from the details Laundrie laid out in his notebook.

In March, Joe and Schmidt filed a civil suit against Roberta and Christoper, claiming that they knew their son had murdered Gabby and requested an amount of $100,000 in damages for the mental anguish that they had suffered.

Since the lawsuit was filed, Laundrie family attorney, Steven Bertolino, released seven pages from Brian’s notebook in which he claims responsibility for killing his girlfriend.

“I have killed myself by this creek in the hopes that annimals (sic) may tear me apart. That it may make some of her family happy,” he wrote on the final page of the released portion of the notebook.

