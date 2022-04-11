16-Year-Old Charged With Attempted Murder & Sexual Assault After Allegedly Attacking Teacher Over Grades

A Nevada teenager has been charged with several felonies for attacking a teacher in her classroom.

Allegedly, the 16-year-old student went into an Eldorado High School classroom on April 7th, 2022, a Thursday that initially seemed like any other Thursday.

The student ostensibly came into the classroom to discuss his grades when the situation rapidly escalated.

Police say that, as the situation escalated, the 16-year-old student attacked the teacher.

The Nevada teen has been charged with attempted murder following the attack on his teacher.

According to police, the student strangled the teacher until she was rendered unconscious.

In a statement released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police they said, “At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness.”

After the teacher lost consciousness, the student reportedly fled the building, leaving the teacher for another member of the school’s staff to find. Once the unconscious teacher was found, the staff member immediately called 911 for help.

Las Vegas HS Student Charged With Attempted Murder in Attack on Teacher Over Grades A screenshot of Eldorado High School in Las Vegas, Nevada. A 16-year-old student was charged with attempted murder and sexual assault against an ... https://t.co/UgOu9ZwHT1 pic.twitter.com/JZTAJecM0A — the vegas report (@TheVegasReport) April 11, 2022

Police began to search for the 16-year-old student who, by then, had left the building.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police located and arrested the 16-year-old “without incident.”

Now the 16-year-old student is facing myriad charges and it remains to be seen if prosecutors will try to try him as an adult.

The charges that he’s facing include attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping, and robbery.

Clark County prosecutors say a final decision on what charges the student will face will be made in court.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

School officials are appalled by the attack.

The superintendent of the Clark County School District, Jesus Jara, said of the student’s attack, “violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Principal Christina Brockett said in an email to parents that the school is “doing everything possible to support our students, staff, and community.”

She has reached out to the rest of the staff to say that counseling would be available, even during spring break, and that the school would be doing everything in its power to help law enforcement and to help the victim of the attack.

The student, who will not be identified as he is a minor, is being held on a $500,000 bond and due back in court on Tuesday.

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.