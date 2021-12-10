‘See You Tomorrow Oxford’: Ethan Crumbley’s Threatening Social Media Posts Ahead Of Michigan Shooting

Ethan Crumbley made clear and direct threats to students at Oxford High School, according to a new lawsuit.

Twin lawsuits taken by the parents of two survivors are one of the earliest legal bids against the Michigan high school where a November 30 shooting killed four students and left others injured.

15-year-old Crumbley has been charged in the fatal attack.

Plaintiffs Jeffrey Franz and Brandi Franz are suing the school district on behalf of their daughters Riley and Bella, who are 12th and 9th-grade students.

Riley was shot in the neck standing right next to her sister, Bella.

Ethan Crumbley allegedly made threats on social media before the shooting.

On the eve of the attack, the sophomore reportedly tweeted a threat to his fellow students, writing: “Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds. See you tomorrow Oxford.”

However, this was the last of several concerning threats and social media posts, according to the lawsuits.

Parents had voiced concerns before the Oxford school shooting.

Around November 16, the school was aware of several complaints made by parents who were concerned threatening social media posts

On that date, in an email to parents, Principal Steven Wolf wrote, "I know I'm being redundant here, but there is absolutely no threat at the HS… large assumptions were made from a few social media posts, then the assumptions evolved into exaggerated rumors," according to the lawsuit.

Because of inaction on these warning signs, the lawsuit claims Wolf and Superintendent Tim Thorne made "the student victims less safe."

It is unclear which posts had raised concerns.

The lawsuit also names two counselors, two teachers, a staff member, and the dean of students.

The lawsuit claims the school ignored Ethan Crumbley’s behavior.

"They were aware of posts on the internet indicating that he was intending to commit mayhem," says attorney Geoffrey Fieger.

"He drew pictures indicating that he was going to engage in a murderous rage … they recognized it enough where they pulled him out of class."

"Instead of calling the police liaison officer, they called his parents," he added. "They told his parents to take him out of school. The parents refused. They said okay, he can stay here and go to class."

Fieger previously took a lawsuit against the parents of Columbine High School gunmen Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris in 1999.

The lawsuit has emphasized allegations against the school that suggest administrators were aware of Crumbley’s behavior and his need for psychiatric care on the morning of the shooting but failed to act or even ensure he did not have a weapon with him.

The school was also allegedly aware that Crumbley had drawn an image of a handgun on his desk that morning.

Oxford High School has attempted to explain how the warning signs were missed.

Superintendent Throne made a statement on why Crumbley was returned to class following these incidents saying that the teen “claimed the drawing was part of a video game he was designing and informed counselors that he planned to pursue video game design as a career.”

“At no time did counselors believe the student might harm others based on his behavior, responses and demeanor, which appeared calm,” Throne added.

The lawsuits against the Michigan school district for allegedly endangering their children are seeking $100M each.

Riley Franz was released from the hospital this week and is expected to make a complete recovery at home.

According to their family’s attorney, younger sister Bella Franz, while unharmed, is "traumatized beyond belief."

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.