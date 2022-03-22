Footage Shows Hooded Suspect Enter Car Of Missing 18-Year-Old In Walmart Parking Lot Where She Was Last Seen

A CCTV camera, overlooking a Walmart parking lot might have caught the moment that a Nevada woman was abducted over the weekend.

18-year-old Naomi Irion has not been seen since the footage was taken and authorities have released images of a man, who may be her abductor, leaving the area with the teen.

Naomi Irion's suspected kidnapper was seen entering her car in the video footage.

Irion has been missing since early in the morning of Saturday, March 19th, 2022 when she was last seen in the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada.

Irion was, reportedly, sitting in her car in the parking lot as she typically does while waiting for the shuttle that she normally takes to work. That was the last that anyone knew of Irion’s location.

Naomi Irion never arrived at work on Saturday.

Irion’s mother, Diana Irion, said of her daughter’s disappearance, “They confirmed that she missed her shifts Saturday and Sunday, which was really unusual. My daughter was extremely reliable.”

With the questions around Irion’s whereabouts, her family and local authorities began to search for her.

Casey Valley, Irion’s brother, went to her last known location to start his search for his sister. While trying to verify that his sister had made it to Walmart on Saturday morning, Valley made a startling discovery.

Walmart CCTV images show a mysterious figure who may have abducted Diana Irion.

The Walmart CCTV footage was reviewed by Valley and authorities who were surprised by what they saw. The CCTV footage reportedly showed a man that walked to the lot from a nearby homeless camp; after walking around in the parking lot, the man could be seen approaching Irion’s car.

The man could be seen getting into Irion’s car and driving away.

It appears that he said something to Irion to cause her to move from her driver seat into the passenger seat before he entered the car.

Valley was shocked by what he saw on the CCTV footage, saying “I was mortified. I didn’t expect to see that. I was just trying to verify she made it to Walmart.”

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

Authorities are using the footage as a part of their search for Naomi Irion. So far, Irion’s car has been found by investigators at an industrial park.

Disturbingly, authorities have said that evidence in the car indicated that a crime was committed. Few other details have been released at this time, but police shared some still images from the CCTV footage from the Walmart parking lot.

Police and Naomi Irion’s family are asking for any help that they can get in locating the missing 18-year-old. Irion’s brother asked for any information that might lead investigators to his sister, saying, “We are out of time. It’s so critical right now. Just anything that you know or heard or thought of, it needs to be reported.”

Dan O'Reilly is a writer who covers news, politics, and social justice. Follow him on Twitter.