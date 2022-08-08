16-Year-Old Girl Feared Abducted After Disappearing Following Campground Party In California

California police are appealing for information on the disappearance of Kiely Rodni who has not been seen since August 6.

To celebrate the end of the school year, over 100 Truckee high school students threw a party at the Prosser Family Campground where 16-year-old Kiely Rodni was in attendance.

Rodni was last seen leaving the party after around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, in her silver Honda CR-V, and has seemingly vanished since then as her parents worry for their daughter’s safety.

Police suspect Kiely Rodni has been abducted.

Neither Rodni nor her car has been found and her phone has been out of service for three days.

Truckee is a small rural town located near Lake Tahoe, which sits next to the Nevada state line.

Rodni’s family runs The Lost Trail Lodge, which is a small hotel located on the property on which they live, around 12 miles away from the Prosser Family Campground where police believe she was abducted.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, there were kids from several different states at the party, and they are treating her disappearance as an abduction, urging anyone with information to come forward.

“Kiely is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7”, 115 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes,” they posted on Facebook. “ She was last seen wearing green Dickies pants, a black tank top, numerous piercings and jewelry, including a nose ring.”

Working alongside the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Rodni’s mother, Lindsey, pleaded with the public in a video posted to their Facebook page.

“Please, we just want to see our daughter home,” Lindsey said. “We are so scared. We miss her so much and love her so much. If you see this, please just come home. I want nothing more than to hug you.”

A specialized tip line with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office has been devoted to information regarding Kiely, where people can call and give their tips publicly or anonymously.

Anyone who knows about her whereabouts or anything related to her disappearance is urged to call (530) 581-6320 and press 7 to leave their information with the authorities.

“If you know where she is or know anything about where she might be... please come forward,” Lindsey continued in her video. “We're not looking to arrest anybody or get anybody in trouble we just want to see our daughter home.”

“If you are a parent of a child that attended this party or attended yourself, please look at yours or your child's photos/videos/social media for any background images of Kiely to piece together a useable timeline; who she may have been with, when she may have left,” organizers of a tip website for Kiely wrote, per Daily Mail.

Friends and family of Kiely’s have created a GoFundMe in order to raise money as an award, hoping to increase the incentive for people to give any information that would lead to the discovery of Kiely’s whereabouts.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics. Keep up with his rants about current events on his Twitter.