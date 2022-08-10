JonBenét Ramsey's Brother Tells Police 'It's Time To Talk' As DNA Evidence Revives Hope Of Solving Her Murder

JonBenét Ramsey's brother is demanding action from the Boulder police department as his family continues their push to solve the decades-old cold case murder.

John Andrew Ramsey — JonBenét’s half-brother from their father’s first marriage — was 23 years old at the time of his sister’s murder and, 25 years on, believes a new law could help investigators take a “promising step” in solving the case.

JonBenét Ramsey’s murderer could be found with a new DNA breakthrough.

John Bennett Ramsey, JonBenét and John Andrew’s father, unveiled a petition in April titled "Justice for JonBenet Ramsey" on Change.org, which has garnered more than 20,000 signatures since its launch, asking the Colorado government to allow an independent agency to conduct DNA testing on evidence in the 6-year-old’s murder.

John Andrew Ramsey believes a new law will support this effort.

John Andrew tells The US Sun that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act could provide "accountability and transparency."

"We're not the only family like this who face challenges where police are unwilling to share information," John Andrew said, "Which is understandable after a couple [of] years.”

"It's been 25 years. It's time for Boulder police to talk."

The legislation, which was signed into law by President Biden on August 3, allows families to submit an application to reopen cold cases.

Federal agencies can accept or deny the application based on four actions, according to the law.

"(1) an analysis of what investigative steps or follow-up steps may have been missed in the initial investigation;

(2) an assessment of whether witnesses should be interviewed or reinterviewed;

(3) an examination of physical evidence to see if all appropriate forensic testing and analysis was performed in the first instance or if additional testing might produce information relevant to the investigation; and

(4) an update of the case file using the most current investigative standards as of the date of the review to the extent it would help develop probative leads."

However, in the case of JonBenét’s 1996 murder, Boulder police have defended their hesitancy to retest the DNA evidence due to the limited amount of times DNA can be tested before it disappears.

"In this ever- and quick-changing field of DNA analysis and testing, we are constantly speaking with these investigative stakeholders to evaluate how best to proceed given legal and scientific rules and limitations," a spokesperson told Fox News, adding that "due to the length of time since this crime first occurred, Boulder Police must be extremely cautious with the handling of evidence and analysis."

What DNA evidence was found at the scene of JonBenét Ramsey’s murder?

Unidentified DNA was found in JonBenét’s underwear and touch DNA was discovered on the waistband of her long johns.

Investigators used the DNA evidence to clear JonBenét’s parents, John Bennett and Patsy, as well as her older brother, Burke Ramsey, and any other persons of interest.

On December 26, 1996 JonBenét’s mother reported her missing after finding a handwritten ransom note in the family’s home.

JonBenét’s father found her body in the basement of the family’s home hours after the search began.

An autopsy revealed that JonBenét had been killed by strangulation and a skull fracture. There was no evidence of rape or semen found but a vaginal injury implied that sexual assault could not be ruled out. Her death was ruled a homicide.

For years, the Ramsey family has faced scrutiny from true crime theorists who suspect a family member was responsible for JonBenét’s death.

In 2016, Burke Ramsey reached a settlement in a defamation lawsuit he took against CBS after the network aired a documentary that compiled evidence to suggest he killed his sister and his parents covered it up.

Other theories suggest an intruder broke into the family home and killed JonBenét while the family slept.

