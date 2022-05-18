Grandparents Face Murder Charges Over Death Of 7-Year-Old Killed By Family Dog

Two Virginia grandparents are facing murder charges after their 7-year-old granddaughter was mauled to death by the family's Rottweiler.

According to a news release, their granddaughter was rushed by ambulance to Augusta Health after authorities responded to a report of a dog attack at a residence on Jan. 29. She later succumbed to her wounds.

An unidentified woman was also injured during the dog attack but was treated at the hospital and released.

Olivia Grace Floyd's grandparents & parents are now facing criminal charges after the Rottweiler attack.

Olivia's step-grandfather, Stephen Kachmar, 60, and grandmother Penny Lee Bashlor, 64, were indicted over the attack by the Special Grand Jury on May 13.

They're facing charges of murder, non-capital; manslaughter: involuntary; abuse child, serious injury; cruelty/injure child; and vicious dog-serious injure person, all of which are felonies, and the two could face up to 70 years in prison if convicted.

Additionally, Olivia's parents, Brooks Anthony Floud, 39, and Alicia Rene Floyd, 37, are also facing one charge each of cruelty/injure child, which carries a potential sentence of up to five years.

Brooks is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail, while Alicia was released on a personal recognizance bond on Friday.

According to Staunton News Leader, the Rottweiler was seized by the Waynesboro Police Department for standard quarantine protocol at a local shelter.

Olivia, who had been a second-grader at Wilson Elementary, was described as being a "spunky, sweet and caring little girl who got along with everyone and loved life," according to her obituary.

She loved cheerleading, gymnastics, dance, unicorns, and animals, and attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. Her favorite colors were purple and pink.

A GoFundMe account was set up for the family to cover Olivia's funeral expenses and has raised nearly $30,000.

"We are thanking you in advance for every single prayer, message sent, outpouring of love shown and donation given to this family during this unfathomable time," the description of the campaign reads.

Loved ones of the little girl also offered words of kindness in the wake of her tragic death.

"I was Olivia’s teacher for year and a half when schools were virtual. I loved Olivia’s smile, happy nature and spunkiness. My heart and prayers go out to the family. I will miss her more than words can say," one person wrote after donating money.

Another added: "Olivia was my niece, Lily’s friend. I am so sorry for your loss and my family is praying for strength and peace for you during this time."

