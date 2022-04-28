Father Of Teen Accused Of Killing Lily Peters Is Allegedly A Convicted Sex Offender

The father of the teenager accused of sexually assaulting and killing Lily Peters may be a convicted sex offender, according to reports.

14-year-old Carson Peters-Berger was arrested in connection with the death of 10-year-old Iliana ‘Lily’ Peters after her body was found near her aunt’s Chippewa County, Wisconsin home, one day after she was reported missing.

Prosecutors say the boy admitted to following Lily down a trail before attacking her.

“He punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground, essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick, before strangling her to the point of death — before he then sexually assaulted her," Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell told the judge at the bond hearing.

The boy is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree sexual assault and first-degree sexual assault of a child under age 13 resulting in great bodily harm.

As details emerged about the suspect and his family, sleuths online claimed to have uncovered concerning details about a man alleged to be his father.

The father of Lily Peters’ murder suspect is allegedly a sex offender.

Carson Peters-Berger’s father is reported to be Adam T. Berger, though the teen appears to have been living with his mother and stepfather.

Adam Berger was arrested in 2016 for possession of illicit child images and illegal drug paraphernalia which were found in a search at his Eau Claire home.

In the search, authorities found several sexually explicit images of prepubescent girls on a cell phone.

Berger’s face was superimposed onto some of the pornographic images. He is also listed on the city’s sex offender registry.

In 2017, Berger was charged with 10 felony counts and sentenced to a minimum of three years in jail while serving a sentence for concurrent charges.

It is not immediately clear whether Adam T. Berger is closely connected to Carson Peters-Berger.

Lily Peters’ murder suspect is being charged as an adult.

Judge Ben Lane granted prosecutors' request to detain the boy on a $1 million bond, calling his alleged crimes "a serious threat to the community.”

The teen’s defense team had asked for a $100,000 bond as they insisted that he was not a flight risk because he was too young to drive.

The teen allegedly told prosecutors he to rape and kill Lily "from the get-go" on Sunday night when he began following her down a trail leading away from her aunt's home.

Investigators previously confirmed that the suspect was known closely by Lily and there was no further danger to the wider community.

