Suspect Named In Murder Of Moab Couple Tied To Gabby Petito’s Case

A suspect has finally been identified in the murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte.

On August 18th, 2021, the bodies of Turner and Schulte were found by a friend who had been searching for them after growing concerned for the women's safety.

"Grand County Sheriff's Office has identified Adam Pinkusiewicz as a suspect in the double homicide of Kylen Schulte and Crystal Beck Turner," read a news release issued Wednesday via Facebook.

The bodies were found near a campsite in Moab, Utah, the same place where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie had been days prior to their murder.

Who is Adam Pinkusiewicz?

Pinkusiewicz is a resident of the Moab area and was known to Turner before her murder.

"Adam Pinkusiewicz was a former employee at the McDonald's that Crystal worked at located in Moab, Utah," the news release states.

Pinkusiewicz was "identified at that time as one of many persons of interest being investigated by the GCSO, and the GCSO made numerous attempts to locate and interview" him.

You can still see remnants of the craze that the world went through during the disappearance of Petito in the comments, as people are skeptical of the mane that they named to be the suspect.

Adam Pinkusiewicz died by suicide after Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner's deaths.

Unfortunately, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office won't have the opportunity for the interview they requested due to Pinkusiewicz's death which occured shortly after his alleged crime.

"Through continued analysis and collection of evidence, the GSCO had learned that the suspect was in the La Sals and Moab at the time of the murders, had left the State of Utah shortly after the homicides, then later committed suicide," the release stated.

"GSCO conducted numerous interviews and recently received information that prior to committing suicide, Adam Pinkusiewicz told another party that he had killed two women in Utah and provided specific details that were known only to investigators," police wrote, adding that the investigation was not yet closed and is still ongoing.

The last time that anyone had heard from the Schulte and Turner was on August 14th.

They were reported missing soon after their lack of response.

Authorities have said that both women had been shot multiple times.

38-year-old Turner and 24-year-old Schulte lived a nomadic lifestyle, according to Bridget Calvert, Schulte's aunt.

She told PEOPLE Magazine that they often moved from campsite to campsite, but would stay in the Moab area.

Many people believed that Laundrie had some sort of involvement in their murders because he and Petitio had been to the co-op that Schulte had worked at for years prior to her death.

Laundrie and Petito were pulled over on August 12 following a domestic dispute in Moab but no charges were followed. Petito was later killed in Wyoming.

Calvert told the authorities that Schulte and Turner relayed messages to friends that they were having issues with a strange man.

After they stopped responding to texts and calls, a friend went searching for the couple and found both of their bodies at a campsite along La Sal Loop Road.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Grand County Sheriff's Office at (435)-259-8115.

