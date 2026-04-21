Some workplaces turn toxic as time goes on, and you may be faced with a difficult decision: Do you stay or do you go? Research has explored how a toxic workplace usually ruins employee engagement through a lack of support while causing negativity to spread, which leads to burnout and anxiety. When workers don't feel supported, they will detach from their jobs.

While some people may do all they can to get fired instead of quitting, sometimes managers will act in ways to force you into quitting, a move called “quiet firing.” They’ll purposefully create a hostile environment to make you leave the job of your own volition, so they don’t have to deal with the financial and legal fallout of actually firing you.

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A study suggested that quiet firing and quiet quitting are intertwined and act as a cycle of mutual frustration. It is difficult to determine which behavior starts first, as both feed into each other and stem from a breakdown in workplace trust — a dynamic that can create high costs for both sides.

Here are 4 uncomfortable signs you’re being ‘quiet fired’ and your boss is hoping you’ll quit first:

1. You get mostly negative feedback from your manager

When a manager is trying to quiet fire you, they’ll offer negative criticism instead of constructive criticism. They’ll often decline to offer examples to back up their criticism, which leaves you treading water, with no way of knowing how to improve. This is a major part of quiet firing, as not providing adequate training or guidance makes workers feel unsupported and unappreciated, so they end up quitting.

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Sam DeMase, who calls herself “Your Career Bestie” on TikTok, explained that bosses use quiet firing as a way to avoid paying severance or unemployment benefits. She advises people in a quiet firing situation not to quit, even if staying feels painful.

2. You feel left out of projects and meetings

If you’re being quietly fired, the higher-ups will start edging you out of what’s going on in the workplace. This means you won’t get invites to meetings, you’ll be left out of email chains with other employees, and your manager might even cancel your one-on-ones entirely. The point of keeping you out of the loop is to make you feel isolated, like your work and contributions aren’t being valued, so you quit, without your manager having to directly lay you off.

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3. Your manager avoids you

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If you do try to engage your bosses in conversation about why you seem to be getting pushed out, they’ll do anything to redirect the discussion, so they don’t have to take accountability for their actions.

When managers are uncivil, a study found that it makes employees feel insecure about their jobs, but this rudeness does not directly cause staff to withdraw from their work. The research also showed how an employee's emotional intelligence is valuable here. People who can manage their emotions better are less likely to withdraw from their work, even when they feel insecure due to a supervisor's poor behavior.

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4. You’re required to keep a record of all your activity at work

Your manager might ask you to fill out an activity tracker, which is a detailed account of everything you’re doing daily at work. They might tell you it’s an avenue for collaboration and improvement or a way to share your work.

Being put on a Performance Improvement Plan, or PIP, is an indication that your manager isn’t entirely pleased with your work and wants to track what you’re doing. Micromanaging your work, when they used to leave you up to your own devices, is a sign they’re trying to quiet fire you.

If you find yourself being quiet fired, don’t despair. DeMase advised people in this particular toxic work environment to keep records of what’s going on and approach the situation head-on. She tells people not to quit, no matter how hard it feels, because that’s exactly what they want you to do. If you do quit, you won’t be able to receive severance or unemployment benefits, and you deserve to be compensated for the time and effort you spent while working in that particular position.

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It’s important to take care of your mental health in any stressful work situation, especially if your job has become a hostile and isolating place. Keep in mind that your value is tied to so much more than the job you have. No matter what happens, you’ll land firmly on your feet, and new opportunities will present themselves for the taking.

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers workplace culture, pop culture analysis, and all things to do with the entertainment industry.