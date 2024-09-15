Trial Attorney Reveals What People Who Keep Their Jobs And Get Promoted Do Differently

Most employment experts advise employees who are striving for upward mobility and job stability to take action to succeed at work. Trial attorney Ryan Stygar, however, urges people to do the opposite: take a step back.

The trial attorney revealed what people who keep their jobs and get promoted do differently — ‘pick and choose’ their battles carefully.

Especially in the current job market, finding a position with great growth opportunities and a healthy environment seems impossible. And even after getting hired, many spend their days concerned with job stability and striving for a promotion that never comes.

However, Stygar suggested there is an easy way to secure promotion opportunities and ensure future job stability.

“No one likes to hear this, but if you follow my advice, it will probably save your career. [Heck], it might even get you promoted," he declared. "You have to pick and choose your battles at work.”

"Ultimately, if you’re getting paid the same, then what do you care if your manager makes a bad decision? What do you care if the corporation that employs you loses a little bit of shareholder value?” he questioned.

Not only did Stygar suggest employees take a backseat when they notice poor leadership decisions, but he urged them to only “disagree” when it’s truly important.

“The fastest way to put a bullseye on your back is to publicly or even privately disagree with your boss,” he admitted.

“Before you engage in conflict at work, make sure it’s a matter of important legal or moral significance because not all hills are worth dying on.”

fizkes | Shutterstock

Engaging in conflict over little things be detrimental to an employee's job stability. Whether fair or not, many bosses do not like to be challenged, and this often builds into a larger problem for employees.

“Choose your battles carefully!" he reiterated in the caption of his video. "Make sure it’s worth fighting about.”

Other employment experts suggest there’s a ‘time and place’ for disagreement and some even celebrate employees who take the initiative for change.

Many employment experts disagree with this attorney’s opinions, suggesting they often celebrate people who dig deeper into a company's processes and provide suggestions to make them better. Equally proactive and motivated, they’re able to provide new perspectives that help the company grow and evolve.

Encouraging creativity and innovative ideas is often what makes great companies great. Poor, egotistical, and toxic leaders shut down open discussions and new ideas, but great ones accept them with open arms.

Of course, for employees looking to set boundaries and truly separate their work and personal lives, the attorney’s advice might help them to enforce better balance.

It’s debatable and purely subjective whether declining to disagree with leadership at work will actually increase your chances of promotion. Every company is different, and some prioritize innovation and new ideas, while others condemn it.

