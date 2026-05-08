It's easy to just go with the flow at work. For many people, they aren't trying to rock the boat or go against the rules because they don't want to make their jobs harder and potentially ruin their professional relationships. That's why some employees just learn to tolerate certain things, even though only 20% of employees reported being engaged while at work, according to Gallup's State of the Global Workplace.

But for highly intelligent people, rather than adapting like everyone else, they tend to question why the unnecessary, and sometimes unhealthy, workplace habits have to exist in the first place. The things high-IQ people refuse to accept at work that everyone else thinks is normal often involve questioning the status quo, even if it means being the outlier in the room. Having to deal with things that just don't make sense in their minds and lead to them being stressed out doesn't sound appealing. Honesty and respect are both things that are important to them, and it's something they demand from their job.

Here are 11 things high-IQ people refuse to accept at work that everyone else thinks is normal

1. Pointless meetings that could have been an email

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People with high IQs tend to get frustrated quickly when they see themselves scheduled for a meeting they know may take a long time. To them, it cuts into their actual workday and inhibits them from getting actual work done.

There's nothing more annoying than having to waste an hour, or sometimes even two, discussing things that no one seems to care about. More than that, it's usually a meeting that could be solved in an email. A survey from organizational firm Korn Ferry found that 51% of professionals say spending too much time in meetings and on calls, which distracts them from making any kind of impact at work.

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2. Being rewarded for looking busy instead of producing results

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Highly intelligent employees often notice when companies care more about people looking productive rather than them actually creating meaningful work. They immediately lose respect for bosses and other higher-ups that would rather build their business around appearance instead of making sure the people who are working for them actually know what they're doing.

It's mostly because high-IQ people refuse to accept faking being productive, as that's not the way their mind works. When they show up to work, they are doing 100% of the things assigned to them, and they're doing it well. They want to have a boss who can see them and rewards them for it rather than not caring.

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3. Managers who reject feedback

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A survey from executive coaching company Radical Candor found that at least 6 in 10 employees are reluctant to speak up about concerns at work, including when a manager is not acting like they should. Highly intelligent people have no issue bringing their concerns and constructive feedback to their manager, especially if it's impacting the work they can do.

In their minds, they don't fully understand why employees wouldn't speak up to their manager. It doesn't matter that they are considered higher-up than them, because a high-IQ employee won't just swallow the things they have to say just to protect a manager's ego.

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4. Constant workplace gossip

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High-IQ people don't really participate in drama and gossip in their personal lives, which also extends to their professional one, too. They find it to be exhausting when they stumble into a bout of workplace gossip because that's not what they've come to the office for in the first place.

It usually ends up distracting people from the actual problems and tasks that need to be solved. And frankly, they refuse to participate in an environment that feels like high school when everyone is grown adults. At least 80% of employees believe they work in some kind of toxic work environment, and highly intelligent people refuse to accept this setting at work, even if everyone else thinks it's normal.

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5. Expecting employees to be available after hours

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Nearly 3 in 4 (71%) full-time employees are working past their designated hours at least once every week, and nearly half (48%) work after hours several times per week. In this culture of hustle and going "above and beyond" just to produce results that a boss will be happy with, it's normalized too much.

Highly intelligent employees refuse to sacrifice their own well-being and mental health just to appease this "live to work" mentality that permeates this country. They have strict boundaries and one of those boundaries includes not staying late at work if they don't have to.

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6. Micromanagement

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Intelligent people tend to work best when they have full control over their own work. It doesn't mean they can't handle getting instructions, but they expect that when those instructions come, their boss will be hands-off as they get it done. They welcome any feedback but they hate to feel like someone is breathing down their neck all day long.

Micromanagement feels like a lack of trust, which it is. Instead of actually being a tool that encourages employees to work harder and smarter, it usually distracts them and makes them overthink, which impacts the work they're doing. High-IQ people have no problem calling it out, even if it might be awkward or cause friction.

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7. Being expected to sound excited all the time

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Anytime employees are pressured to work with constant enthusiasm, highly intelligent people can't really get on board with that at all. They refuse to accept the idea that being professional means pretending to be cheerful every second of the day. It's just unrealistic.

Even if they actually enjoy the work they're doing and the company they work for, it doesn't mean they need to be walking in every single day with an overstretched smile on their face and a pep in their step. They'll be cordial and friendly, but they aren't going to pretend to be someone they're not just because it's a demand coming from their boss.

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8. Managers confusing fear with respect

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The one thing highly intelligent people won't stand for is a manager trying to assert their dominance over them and other employees. It's not only disrespectful, it's also a sign they don't really know how to lead a team. Fear doesn't equate respect because they can't exist at the same time. If you want employees to respect you, you have to respect them back.

Trying to intimidate them and make it seem like the work environment is more of a dictatorship won't make employees want to work there much less work alongside a manager like that. High-IQ people will quickly shut it down if they feel that it's getting to a point of toxicity, but they definitely don't have respect for managers that can't extend the same to them.

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9. Punishing employees for asking questions

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People with high IQs are usually curious. They'll ask questions to get to the bottom of things and because they genuinely want to understand how something works. So, they don't find it normal when a boss is continuously shutting down their stream of questions and making it known that no one can even dare to pose any kind of inquiry their way.

It's as if they're threatened by the thought of someone challenging their authority when that's not even the point of questions in the workplace at all. Many employees admit to feeling disconnected from work because their managers aren't open to having discussions where questions are presented.

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10. Expecting employees to show loyalty to companies that don't show loyalty back

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The same way respect goes both ways in the workplace for highly intelligent people, loyalty exists in the same bubble for them as well. They aren't just going to give 100% of their energy to a company that doesn't seem to care about their well-being at the same time.

Managers tend to take advantage of employees they deem to be loyal without offering anything in return, often exploiting them with more tasks and even unpaid work. High-IQ people refuse to accept the outdated belief that they need to be bending over backwards and sacrificing things just so their boss won't replace them immediately because they aren't benefiting the company in any way.

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11. Promoting people based on popularity instead of work ethic

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Highly intelligent people value a workplace that does things fairly, including promotions. They quickly notice when people are being offered better, shinier new roles just because of how well-liked they are around the office.

And they refuse to participate in it because that means bosses aren't even looking at work ethic in the slightest to determine which employee should be given a better position within a company. In their minds, hard work should be the only evidence needed to promote.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.