Gen X & Millennials Were Taught 8 Things About Success That Sound Completely Outdated To Gen Z

For older generations, they were taught that work ethic is how you get ahead in life. Even exhaustion is a badge of honor because it's tied into someone's work ethic.

But the things Gen Xers and millennials learned about success often come at the expense of their well-being. This concept of work ethic seems outdated to Gen Zers, who practice a stricter kind of work-life balance.

Things about success that sound outdated to Gen Z but were taught to Gen X and millennials

1. Living to work

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For many young people, they're working to live, not letting work become their entire lives. Their personal time is most important to them, and they don't feel the need to prove themselves to a boss or try to craft their career as the sole purpose in their lives.

However, the work ethic that older generations cultivate often frames work as an essential part of life. They wear burnout as a badge of honor because living to work seems to offer praise and recognition and, in some cases, a chance to climb the corporate ladder.

What most don't realize is that this mentality actually harms productivity in the long run. Gen X and millennials were taught to work hard and make sacrifices to be successful, but in reality, that comes at the expense of their personal lives and well-being, which is why it feels outdated to Gen Z workers today.

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2. Being loyal to a company protects success

Many older generations and even some millennials believe that company loyalty ultimately pays off. Even if you have to sacrifice personal time and happiness to show up, being loyal to a company will protect your future success and ultimately be repaid.

But as many Gen Zers have already realized amid industry-wide layoffs and salary cuts, that isn't always the case. Just because you sacrifice for a company, it doesn't mean they always have your best interests in mind, especially when they're struggling or profit-hungry themselves.

So, company loyalty isn't a major value to many young people, especially to Gen Zers who'd much rather job-hop and focus their work ethic around what's meaningful and fulfilling to them.

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3. Climbing the corporate ladder is the goal

Many Gen Zers are completely ditching the expectation that they should be climbing the corporate ladder and committing to one company for life. Gen Xers and millennials still frame their work lives and work ethic around growing at work, even if it means sacrificing their time to show up for their bosses.

To them, success looks like promotions and raises, and growing within a company. For young workers, on the other hand, it often means finding a company that shares their values and gives them the flexibility to put their personal lives first.

4. Traditional timelines work out

Almost everyone in our culture was taught that traditional timelines, like going to college and securing a life-long career are the way to garner success. While they might have worked for Gen Xers and millennials, this idea feels outdated to Gen Zers who are grappling with unrealized promises and workplace instability.

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Older generations value tradition, and many passed it down to millennials who were able to appreciate the fruits of a traditional timeline. But now, young people are mistrustful of this tradition, largely because they can't afford their bills and are living somewhat uncomfortable financial lives.

5. Mental health and personal struggles aren't for work

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Even though mental health struggles permeate the workplace and workers' lives just as intensely as they do at home, so many older generations still expect workers to suppress their needs. The stigma they grew up with is still ingrained inside of them, creating tension with young people who are more expressive and demanding of accommodations at work.

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For millennials and Gen Xers, discourse around mental health is something you keep at home. It's something they've been taught to keep private to protect their success. For young people, though, bringing their mental health to work is what humanizes their experience and makes the workplace a better, more successful place to exist in.

6. Hard work is the key

Yes, you have to have a strong work ethic to thrive in the corporate world and in the workplace, in general. But hard work isn't everything, and that's where Gen Zers and their older counterparts differ.

Gen Z understands that in addition to hard work, purpose and balance are essential, especially because their happiness defines success, instead of just compensation and titles.

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Gen X and millennials were taught that it's the hardest worker who ends up being the most successful, and they sacrifice a lot to earn that title. Gen Z works hard, but they also don't believe that their work ethic means everything.

7. Changing careers is a weakness

Gen Zers are expert job-hoppers. They're driven by meaning and purpose at work, not loyalty and resilience within a specific company. For them, success means finding a company that shares their values and gives them opportunities to grow, even if they're not overworking and putting personal time on the line.

For older generations and many millennials, sticking to the same career, and even the same company and role for life, is a sign of success. Even when things get tough, it's the ability to lean in and stay put that means the most.

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8. You have to earn flexibility

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Many people strive for success at work over time in hopes of earning the kinds of things that Gen Z expects right away. Whether it's flexibility to work from home or feeling comfortable taking time off, these are the things that older generations associate with success, while younger workers consider them the bare minimum.

Because they have strong expectations of work-life balance, having to earn PTO or comfortable wages is outdated to most Gen Zers.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.