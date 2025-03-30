The Slow Death Of Liberal Arts — 'Not Everyone's Cut Out To Be An Engineer Or Computer Programmer And That's Okay'

Most of us aren’t destined to become billionaires. Unless one’s only goal is to become unspeakably rich, it’s possible to have a deeply rewarding career that also pays the bills.

Realistically, one’s passion may not burn as hot as Mark Zuckerberg’s, and society won’t reward one’s work so lavishly. Still, we can attain the same professional satisfaction as Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, or Zuck.

Ideally, one’s career is a confluence of these four elements:

Passion for the field Talent to perform the work better than most, if not the best Open positions in the field Good pay

Absent one of these, a worker may:

Have a highly remunerated career they hate, counting the days until retirement — the miserable big-firm lawyer billing 100 hours a week. Kill it in a job that doesn’t pay the bills — the dedicated program manager at a nonprofit that barely keeps the lights on. Never succeed in the profession, always passed over for promotions, or looking for work — the cloud engineer with a dense, jargon-filled resume identical to thousands of others. Pine away for a foothold in an ultra-competitive field — the middle-aged actor waiting tables, waiting for their big break.

So, how does a high school student without a burning passion find their sweet spot? Try before you buy.

Trade schools typically help students arrange apprenticeships. Colleges and universities facilitate internships. Often, a dose of real-world experience helps students decide if their intended path is for them or for the birds.