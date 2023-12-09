Career Coach Advises Against 'Blindly Trusting' Managers Or Co-workers At Work

Developing connections with the people you work with can make your job more pleasant and enjoyable, but it’s not always guaranteed that their intentions are genuine.

Remember to be careful where you place your trust, especially when it comes to your work.

A career coach advised against blindly trusting your managers and colleagues at work.

In response to a TikTok of a woman asking “What’s a mistake you learned the hard way that you can now help others avoid?” Terry Jones, a certified career coach, advised against believing anything your manager or your company promised to do unless it was in writing.

“Your colleagues and managers might mean well, but actions speak louder than words,” Jones said.

Blind trust can sometimes lead to unexpected consequences, so you should exercise caution when it comes to confiding in your managers and colleagues.

Many people in the comments agreed with Jones, speaking from their own experiences, and advised people to keep their co-workers and managers at a distance. Some pieces of advice they offered were:

Don’t let your co-workers follow you on social media,

Never overshare personal information, and

Don’t share personal goals or plans.

When it comes to the people you work with, 60% of them are lying in just 10 minutes of chatting.

Your co-workers could have a personal agenda that misaligns with the values of friendship.

Have you ever noticed behaviors from your colleagues that sounded a little alarm in your head? Maybe they promised to do something, but never did it, or maybe they judged another employee behind their back but smiled to their face.

You should be able to trust your co-workers for a myriad of reasons. You are working together after all and should be able to work as a team.

Many times, co-workers become competitive and some might even do whatever it takes to fulfill their own goals. Sometimes managers even perpetuate this behavior in an effort to increase productivity.

It’s important to pay attention to these red flags from your managers and colleagues to ensure you don’t confide in someone whose intentions are not pure.

Your manager’s priorities may differ from your expectations.

More often than not, the company takes precedence over employees, and you will likely be disappointed time and time again.

No matter what your boss promises you, at the end of the day, they are saying what you want to hear to keep you where they want you. Blindly believing what your manager tells you is a recipe for disaster.

Jones recommended, "always seek written documentation for important agreements."

In fact, according to a recent survey performed by ResumeBuilder, out of 1,060 managers and business leaders, 36% said they lied to candidates about the role or company and that was only during the hiring process. Additionally, 45% of managers said they lied some of the time, and 24% said they lied most of the time.

The way most companies see it, everyone is replaceable and you are no different from the next.

Value yourself enough to approach your work team with caution. You never know what can happen once you let someone into your circle of trust.

Keep business and pleasure separate and be mindful of what you choose to reveal about yourself at work.

